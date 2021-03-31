GeForce RTX 30 series now support Resizable BAR

NVIDIA has confirmed that the technology Resizable BAR is now available, finally, in all its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, a generation that, as our regular readers will know, is based on Ampere, a very advanced architecture that doubles the number of shaders per SM unit, and that introduces the tensor cores of third generation, and second generation RT cores.

It is important to make clear that Resizable BAR is only compatible with the GeForce RTX 30 series, and that in order to activate it we must comply with a series of minimum requirements that we are going to list below so that you have no doubts:

AM4 motherboard with 400 series chipset or higher. Ryzen 5000 processor. Motherboard with H410 chipset or higher. Intel Core Comet Lake-S processor or higher. An RTX 30 series graphics card, as we have indicated.

What is Resizable BAR and how does it benefit the GeForce RTX 30 series?

It is a technology that allows the CPU to access all available graphics memory, which facilitates interactions between the processor and the GPU, and speeds up certain workloads. Before the introduction of such technology, the processor could only access a small portion of the graphics memory, which made it difficult to perform certain tasks.

At the moment, the list of games that support Resizable BAR is quite small, and optimization has not yet peaked in this sense, but the best performance are already being noticed, and represent a clear benefit for any user who has a GeForce RTX 30 series. In the attached graph you can see how the performance of the RTX 3080 improves with Resizable BAR activated in five different games. We have a minimum of 5.9% in Cyberpunk 2077 and a maximum of 11.9% in F1 2020.

With the passage of time, and the advent of games developed from the ground up to truly harness the potential of Resizable BAR technology, the performance improvement is expected to continue to increase, so be patient.

What games does Resizable BAR support?

Today we can find a total of 17 games supported with this technology. This is the list that NVIDIA has shared with us:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Battlefield V. Borderlands 3. Control. Cyberpunk 2077. Death Stranding. DIRT 5. F1 2020. Forza Horizon 4. Gears 5. Godfall. Hitman 2. Hitman 3. Horizon Zero Dawn. Metro Exodus. Red Dead Redemption 2. Watch Dogs Legion.

How can I activate Resizable BAR on a GeForce RTX 30 series?

It is very easy, but first make sure you meet the minimum requirements that we have indicated, since if you have, for example, an AM4 motherboard with 300 series chipset, or if you use a Ryzen 3000 processor or a 90-generation Core or lower, you will not be able to activate it even if you have a GeForce RTX 30 series.

With this clear, let’s see the steps we must take in order to activate this technology:

If required, update the BIOS of our motherboard and activate Resizable BAR in the UEFI interface of said motherboard. We update the video drivers to the latest version available. We can download them through the NVIDIA website. In case you have an RTX 3060, you are good to go. If you have an RTX 3060 Ti or higher, you may need to update the VBIOS.

If you need to update VBIOS and you have a Founders Edition model, you can do so using the NVIDIA dedicated tool, which you will find in this link. Once you complete the process, you must verify, through the NVIDIA control panel, that Resizable BAR has been activated.

If you use a GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card that does not fit into the Founders Edition range, don’t worry, in the links below you will find everything you need to access the necessary tools to update, and activate, Resizable BAR on your graphics card. You can leave us any questions you have in the comments.

ASUS: select “GeForce RTX 30 Series -> Model -> Support -> Drivers and Utilities”. COLORFUL. EVGA. Gainward: select “GPU -> Tools”. Galax. GIGABYTE. INNO3D. MSI: select “GPU -> Support -> Utilities”, choose “MSI Dragon Center” or “MSI Live Update”. Palit: select “GPU -> Tool”. PNY. Zotac.