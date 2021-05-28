GeForce RTX 30 or Radeon RX 6000, which has been the best?

NVIDIA and AMD renewed their graphics card catalog last year with the GeForce RTX 30 and Radeon RX 6000, two generations that use very different architectures, and that offer a clearly differentiated value, but at the same time they maintain a high degree of competitiveness with each other.

I know the cryptocurrency explosion, and the stock drain that has occurred In the graphics card market, it has reached an unsustainable level, and that this has prevented many users from buying a graphics card. I hope the situation starts to improve at the end of this year, but in any case be patient, as it is very likely that things will not really begin to normalize until mid-2022, unless there is an extreme puncture in the sector of cryptocurrencies.

Going back to the GeForce RTX 30 and Radeon RX 6000, NVIDIA started from the foundation it laid with the RTX 20, it was able to greatly improve performance in both ray tracing and rasterization and kept the DLSS as one of the most important values ​​of this generation. For its part, AMD refined the base that it had established with the RDNA 2 architecture and introduced important new features, such as the infinite cache, which, together with a notable increase in frequencies, resulted in a gigantic performance increase in rasterization. It also made the leap to ray tracing, but in a more modest way than NVIDIA.

GeForce RTX 30 or Radeon RX 6000? Right now, it is clear to me

AMD has made a huge leap in terms of raster performance, that’s beyond dispute. Thanks to this, the Radeon RX 6000 not only manages to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30, but also surpasses them in some tests. However, after testing several models of both generations, I am clear that, right now, those in green are leading the way.

Indeed, I believe that NVIDIA has won this generation with the GeForce RTX 30 because they are not limited to offering good performance in rasterization, they have also represented an important advance working with ray tracing, and thanks to DLSS they can triple the performance of the Radeon RX 6000 in certain games. Until AMD comes up with a clear, competitive alternative to DLSS, my decision will not change.

However, this does not change the fact that AMD has done an excellent job with the Radeon RX 6000. It is not at all easy to achieve, in a generational renewal, that increase in gross performance and introduce hardware dedicated to ray tracing acceleration at the same time. Many, including myself, believed that the Sunnyvale company was only going to be able to reach the level of the RTX 3070 with the RX 6000, and in the end we were quite surprised. What can I say, I was very happy, because in the end the competition is good for everyone.

Now it’s up to you, GeForce RTX 30 or Radeon RX 6000, who has won the “war” in this generation and why? The comments are yours, we read each other.