GeForce RTX 30 Mobile Super coming next year

A new leak has given us more details of the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile Super, a new generation of graphics solutions for notebook computers that will become the successor to the current GeForce RTX 30 Mobile. Before we start, I want to remind you that what we are going to see perfectly matches a previous leak that occurred, accidentally, by Lenovo.

As indicated in VideoCardz, NVIDIA had been preparing the launch of the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile Super for some time, and this would be scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. It is a date that, frankly, makes sense, since it would leave a margin of difference of more than a year between these and the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile, and at the same time it would allow NVIDIA to respond directly to the Radeon RX 6000 Mobile.

So far we have only seen references to GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Super and GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Super, but this does not mean that we are not going to see a GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Super, in fact it would not make any sense that NVIDIA left that model without renewing, which has become the most interesting of its family for price-performance value.

What will the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile Super offer?

Well, an increase in power, that is clear, but what is not so clear is how NVIDIA intends to achieve it. In the case of the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile, this graphics uses the full GA104 core, which means that to improve the performance of the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Super, those in green would only have two options: raise the working frequencies considerably or use a new GA103 graphics core.

I think that moving the GA102 and adapting it to the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile Super could be too ambitious a project, so in this case NVIDIA may end up surprising us with a new chip, the GA103, which will have a more refined design and better adapted to the limitations imposed by laptops. In any case, I do not dare to rule out the possibility of seeing a GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Super with 8,704 shaders operating at quite low frequencies.

In the case of the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Super, NVIDIA has it easier, as this model uses the GA104 core with only 5,120 active shaders, but in the case of the GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Super you would find the same scenario that we have seen when talking about the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Super, since this graphics uses the full GA106 core, that is, with its 3,584 active shaders. Can that hypothetical GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Super make the leap to GA104.

We shouldn’t expect a big performance improvement

And it is perfectly understandable since, in the end, the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile Super will be graphics cards for laptops that will be limited to a TDP of between 80 watts and 140 watts, depending on the model we choose, and therefore they will not be able to perform at the level of their desktop versions, which have a much higher consumption, and which have much more powerful and bulky cooling systems. A GeForce RTX 3080, for example, has a 320 watt consumption, and its size can lead to triple the thickness of a gaming laptop no problem.

The arrival of the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile confirmed that we were getting closer and closer to a kind of glass ceiling, a scenario in which Advances in gross performance were getting trickier, and where the technologies of value made, more and more, the difference. With the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile Super, the same scenario should be repeated, it is clear that they will be more powerful than the standard versions, but that difference should be quite small, as happened at the time with the arrival of the GeForce RTX 20 Mobile Super.

In any case, the arrival of the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile Super will have a very positive consequence for the average user, and that is that Should Drive Lower Price Of Laptops With GeForce RTX 30 Mobile Graphics, which means that we could end up finding very interesting offers with graphics cards that will continue to be very powerful.