GeForce RTX 30 Lite Hash Rate, NVIDIA goes for it

We had been talking about the GeForce RTX 30 Lite Hash Rate for some time, an important revision of the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards that, as our regular readers will recall, are characterized by bringing, from home, a performance limitation that affects, solely and exclusively, their ability to mine cryptocurrencies.

This was undoubtedly good news. It is true that the shortage of chips has affected the production capacity of NVIDIA and AMD, but the main culprit That you can’t buy a graphics card at a normal price is neither more nor less than cryptocurrency mining.

What happened a few months ago was not normal, and clearly points in that direction, since there was an almost sudden exhaustion of all existing graphics cards, including older generation models that, until the Bitcoin explosion in late 2020, had been kept in stock and at very attractive prices.

Returning to the GeForce RTX 30 Lite Hash Rate, NVIDIA has been very clear when it comes to talking about this new generation of graphics cards. For the green giant, the GeForce series consists of products for players, come with key innovations that are aimed precisely at improving performance and gaming experience, such as second-generation RT cores, which double the performance in ray tracing, and tensor cores, which add significant value through of DLSS 2.1.

GeForce and gaming go hand in hand, NVIDIA is very clear about it, and that is why it wants to put an end to the situation in which we currently find ourselves, where it is impossible to buy a new generation graphics card, unless we are willing to pay up to triple your recommended price.

GeForce RTX 30 Lite Hash Rate: Less attractive for miners, just as good for gaming

The GeForce RTX 30 Lite Hash Rate series consists of RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 graphics cards that come with a performance limitation mining Ethereum. This limitation has been established at a deeper level than what we originally saw in the RTX 3060, a graphics card that was limited to applying it at the driver level.

NVIDIA has not yet delved into this topic, that is, has not explained how that performance limitation has been executed mining Ethereum, and it has not given concrete numbers either, which means that we do not know if this limitation applies at the silicon level, and that we do not know its scope, that is, if it reduces mining performance by 50% or more.

All in all, since the GeForce RTX 30 Lite Hash Rate uses newer GPUs, I think those limitations are likely to have been established at the silicon level, and frankly I hope that the performance reduction is very marked, otherwise they could still be relatively interesting for miners.

When it comes to gaming performance, we have nothing to fear. NVIDIA has confirmed that the GeForce RTX 30 Lite Hash Rate are just as good as the GeForce RTX 30 in current games, and which maintain the same level of performance, advanced functions and thermal and energy values.

The GeForce RTX 30 Lite Hash Rate represent NVIDIA’s commitment to gamers, and they are a step in the right direction on the part of the green giant. If all goes according to plan, its launch will take place at the end of this month of May. We do not know the selling price, but we do know that NVIDIA has asked its partners, and the assemblers, to clearly identify them with the “LHR” mark to avoid confusion among consumers.