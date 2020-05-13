The video game system in the cloud ofNvidiahas announced the addition of 19 new titles to its collection. Games come from the hand of the controllerGame Ready,that is updated to improve the performance of the available titles and add support for the new ones, among which stand out games from sagas as well known as‘Hitman’ and ‘Darksiders‘.

One of the titles of the week isPopulation Zero, including coinciding with its official release date for PC on Steam. In the new Enplex Games title, the player will be trapped on an alien planet and will have to survive by cooperating with or fighting against other players. Another one that adds to the collection is’Genesis Alpha One ‘, a roguelike FPS in which the player must build, maintain and man a ship through a galaxy full of dangers.

For fans of driving simulators comes ‘WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship’, in which the user can compete in the 13 WRC rallies and their environments. The game includes single player and online multiplayer modes.

Here is the complete list of video games added this week:

Population Zero– Enplex Games / Focus Home Interactive (Steam)‘Age of Conan: Unchained’– Funcom (Steam) ‘Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition ‘– Cyanide Studio (Steam)‘Cube world’– Picroma (Steam)Darksiders II– Gunfire Games, Vigil Games, THQ Nordic ‘Door Kickers: Action Squad ‘– KillHouse Games (Steam) ‘Earth Defense Force 4.1 ‘– SANDLOT / D3 Publisher – (Steam) ‘Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition‘- Radiation Blue / Team17 Digital (Steam)’Hitman: BloodMoney ‘– Io-Interactive A / S – (Steam) ‘King’s Bounty: Warriors of the North‘- 1C-SoftClub / 1C (Steam)’Sacred 2 Gold‘- Ascaron / Deep Silver – (Steam)’Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition‘- Streum on Studio / Focus (Steam)’STEINS; GATE‘- MAGES./Spike Chunsoft (Steam)‘Styx: Shards of Darkness‘- Cyanide Studio / Focus Home Interactive (Steam)’The Guild II Renaissance‘- Rune Forge / THQ Nordic (Steam)’This is the Police 2‘- Weappy Studio / THQ Nordic (Steam)’WORMS Armageddon ‘– Team17 Digital (Steam)‘WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship’– KT Racing / Bigben Interactive (Steam) ‘X3: Terran Conflict‘- Egosoft (Steam)

.