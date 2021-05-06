GeForce NOW adds 61 new games in May

This May will undoubtedly be a very important month for GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s streaming game service, which for a small monthly fee allows you to enjoy a wide selection of games with the highest graphic quality without the need for a next-generation PC. A service that also differs from other platforms of this type, since what it offers you is to play your own games.

For that end, you can connect your accounts from major game stores with GeForce NOW and, from now on, the service will show you how many of your games, the ones you have purchased from said services, are compatible with the service. Since its launch in beta phase, and especially when the tests concluded, NVIDIA has not stopped adding new compatible titles to the service, although we have never seen an update as large as the one it will offer us this May, and which shows that the company is strongly committed to service.

In a first round of additions, taking place today, the following games are added to GeForce NOW:

Alan Wake (Steam) Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Steam) Assetto Corsa (Steam) Beat Cop (Steam) Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (Steam) Chronicon (Steam) Death Rally (Steam) Hitman 2: Silent Assassin (Steam) The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Epic Games Store) MotoGP21 (Steam) Observer System Redux (Epic Games Store) Pacify (Steam) Pine (free on Epic Games Store until May 13) Project: Gorgon (Steam) THE SHORE ( Steam) Steep (Steam) Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist (Steam)

17 titles that are added to the 27 that came to GeForce NOW last month. But this is really just the beginning, since over the next few weeks NVIDIA has announced that many other games will gain compatibility with GeForce NOW, they are as follows:

41 Hours (Steam) Bad North (Steam, Epic Games Store) Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (Steam) Beyond Good & Evil (Steam) Breathedge (Steam, Epic Games Store) Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam) Chess Ultra (Steam) Child of Light (Ubisoft Connect) Cyber ​​Hook (Steam) Deathsmiles (Steam) Enlisted (Native Launcher) Groove Coaster (Steam) Hearts of Iron 2 Complete (Steam) Hearts of Iron III (Steam) Hood: Outlaws & Legends (Steam, Epic Games Store) Hyperdrive Massacre (Steam) Imagine Earth (Steam) Just Die Already (Steam) Kill It With Fire (Steam) King’s Bounty: Dark Side (Steam) Last Epoch (Steam) Monopoly Plus (Ubisoft Connect) Monster Prom (Steam) Necromunda: Underhive Wars (Steam) OneShot (Steam) Ostriv (Steam) Outland (Steam) Outlast 2 (Steam) Red Wings: Ace of the Skies (Steam) Redout: Enhanced Edition (Steam) RIME (Steam) Sabotaj (Steam, only available in Europe Space Crew (Steam) Space Invaders Extreme (Steam) Super Mecha Champions (Steam) Thea: The Awakening (Steam) Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord (Steam) Tomb Raider Legend (Steam) Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 (Steam) Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Connect) Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy (Steam) Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Steam) Warlock – Master of the Arcane (Steam) When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Steam)

A) Yes, May will close with 61 more games on GeForce NOW, something that seems to indicate that the company has decided to step on the accelerator, precisely in one of the key aspects for its growth: the catalog. And, since GeForce NOW maintains free accounts, with which users can try the service, the larger the list of games, the more likely that potential users are interested in the service.

The commitment of more and more companies to streaming gaming services is a clear sign that the future, for many players, goes through platforms such as GeForce NOW, which do not require the latest hardware to get the most out of your games. Today, the main limitation is the catalog, which is still extensive. The prospect is very promising.

Learn more: NVIDIA