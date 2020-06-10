Here we bring our weekly review for the most interesting offers we have found.

By Manuel Buzón / Updated June 10, 2020, 19: 029 comments

At this point in the year we would be immersed in the middle of E3. Due to the exceptional circumstances that we have had on these dates, this has not happened, but thanks to initiatives such as the Summer of Gaming by IGN, or the Find Your Next Game conceived here, in 3DJuegos, we players are still aware of everything that happens in our beloved environment. Separate events, the Hunting Gangas section returns one more week with the most interesting offers that we have found. We invite you to join us once again.

Offers on player accessories

The offers in accessories of this week varied us. From mice, to controls, to keyboards and monitors. We find the sound bar of Samsung that we list this week especially interesting, which, although quite expensive even with a discount, has a very important offer. These are the mentioned offers:

Logitech G MX518 Mouse for € 39.96 (Original price € 61.99). A reissue of the classic Logitech model with its fantastic Hero sensor and compatibility with its current software. If you like its form factor, or the mice with ergonomic prominence to play, it is a very good model. Original Xbox One controller (V2) for 46.75 euros (original price 59.90 euros). It is the model chosen by us as our favorite controller on PC. In addition to this, it is perfectly compatible with Xbox One, the console from which it originates. This is its second version, which does not need a receiver to work wirelessly on a PC. Razer Huntsman keyboard for 99 euros (Regular price 150 euros). The Huntsman is one of the Razer keyboards we love the most, and it does it for a mix of understated design and optical switches. Generally it usually has little availability or is inflated, in Media Markt it appears at its real price, so we wanted to highlight them here. Keyboard Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo for 129.95 euros (Original price 159.95 euros). The Aimo was part of our recommendation of “unique” keyboards from a while ago. It is a very expensive preassembled model, but this small discount puts it on the same level as other Logitech or Razer models. MSI Optix MAG27C monitor for 249.99 euros (Original price 299 euros). A curved monitor with a VA panel and a high refresh rate. Its panel gives it a good representation of color and its curvature means that we do not appreciate the limited viewing angles of this type of panel. In addition, it has a very low added response time and latency.Samsung and Harman Kardon HW-Q70R Soundbar for 399 euros (Original price 629 euros). Far from what we would call “affordable”, but with great sound quality, we find this huge discount on this Samsung soundbar, designed by the experts at Harman Kardon. A nice addition to our TV and its limited speakers, as long as we can afford it. Trust GTX 430 Ironn headphones for € 29.95 (Original price € 49.95). The Trust GTX Ironn are correct headphones, which are lost in the sea of ​​the 50-euro models. With the discount they have now they are a recommended purchase against practically everything we can find at the same price naturally. Gaming Cougar Armor Black chair for 149.94 euros (Original price 189.95 euros). A good gaming chair, with excellent construction and a relatively sober design for this class of models. Its discount places it below lower models from other brands, which is why we recommend it here: The C64 Mini (Commodore 64) mini console for 49.95 euros (Original price 79.99 euros). To close this list, we wanted to highlight this peculiarity for those lovers of retro computers. This is the “mini” version without a functional keyboard; but with all the power of the original model and updated functionalities. In addition, it includes a good number of classic games for the system.

Offers on components and computers

There isn’t much hardware this week, but what little there is seems good to us. We especially highlight the Nvidia graphics that appears here this week: the GeForce GTX 1660 Super, and we do it for its sale, which places it at an excellent price.

KFA2 GTX 1660 Super graphics card for 205.95 euros (Original price 249.95 euros). Possibly the best mid-range graphics on the market today. It has excellent performance in FHD and higher resolutions with the appropriate settings. The current downgrade places it at almost the same level as its younger sister, the GTX 1650 Super, in terms of pricing. AIO DeepCool GamerStorm Captain 360X cooling for 109 euros (Original price 124 euros). Behind this horrifyingly long name we have one of the most interesting preassembled liquid coolers, both by design and performance, on the market; This offer allows us to place it here Nox Hummer Void transmitter for 47.90 euros (Original price 59.90 euros). We like this Nox box for its distribution and characteristics, with the discount it has now, although small, we have found the moment to stand out here.

Deals on gaming laptops

The launch of the Ryzen 4000 on laptops and the tenth generation of Intel is giving us some interesting offers on models that still use the last generation. This week we have three proposals relatively similar in both price and performance, although we will pay special attention to the Asus laptop this week.

MSI Alpha 15 A3DDK laptop for 999.99 euros (Original price 1,399.99 euros). The biggest good thing about this MSI laptop is its combination of a 3rd generation Ryzen 7 laptop plus a Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics; the result is automatic TDP control by the very successful device. As for performance, to play FHD the RX 5500 XT is more than capable, but it will always appreciate a certain measure with the configuration. Acer Nitro 5 AN515 laptop for 854.99 euros (Original price 999.99 euros). For its price, this Acer laptop has a powerful processor, a good battery and a modest but capable graphics, which can give us a lot of play if we know how to configure our titles for it. Asus Rog Zephyrus GA502DU laptop for 899 euros (Original price 1,019 euros). Although it is not usual to see it in current laptops, the GTX 1660 Ti is an excellent graphics to play in FHD resolutions with a good frame rate per second. This Rog model accompanies the aforementioned third-generation portable Ryzen processor, as well as a significant discount that makes us stand out here.

Offers on PS4 games

The presentation on the 11th has all the PlayStation fans on edge, after what was seen with Unreal Engine 5 the emotion is maximum and the wait, of just one day at this point, becomes eternal. As for games, we still continue with the active Days of Play promotion, so we see many offers in the Sony virtual store, as well as in various physical stores.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Digital) for € 14.99 (Original price € 69.99). The second installment of this precious RPG is with a significant discount during these Days of Play. If you liked his series, or still don’t know anything about him, this sale is a golden opportunity. A. Noire (Digital) for 19.99 euros (Original price 39.99 euros). If you were left wanting more Rockstar after one of their recent titles, the research adventure we lived in L.A. Noire, now downgraded, may be a good opportunity to continue enjoying another title from the famous company Man Of Medan (Digital) for 14.99 euros (Original price 29.99 euros). Following closely in the wake of Until Dawn, this reformulation of modern conversational adventures is part of a horror anthology created by Supermassive Games. This is his first delivery and his offer is most appetizing. Strange Brigade (Physical) for 30 euros (Original price 39.99 euros). A good mix of humor, multiplayer action and hordes of enemies is the highlight that Strange Brigade offers us. Its physical edition is with a small discount. Twelve months of subscription for PS Plus for 41.99 euros (Original price 59.99 euros). For the last time, we will allow ourselves to recommend the discounted price for the PS Plus subscription again, since we can rarely find it much below its usual price.

Xbox One Game Deals

Microsoft is currently carrying out a major promotional campaign for its hardware, with most Xbox One versions on offer and various titles and services at an attractive price. We are heating up engines for the next generation, but the hardware of the current one still has a lot to offer us. Of all the offers mentioned, these are the ones that have caught our attention the most:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (Digital) for 18.74 euros (Original price 24.99 euros). The campaign for one of the most beloved installments in this prolific series is on sale in the Microsoft store in a remastered edition that gives a new color to its brief, but intense, hours of play.Doom Eternal (Digital) for 45, 49 euros (Original price 69.99 euros). It was also recently in our Bargain Hunting, but being such an outstanding title, we wanted to include it again now that it is on sale in the Microsoft store Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack for 26.39 euros (Original price 79.99 euros) . For less than 30 euros we have all the unnumbered installments of the main saga to play on Xbox One; some of them with additions to enjoy them again – or for the first time – before Valhalla.Outlast Trinity (Physical) for 30 euros (Original price 39.90 euros). Another three-pack for this week’s deals. These are the two main installments in this Indie-cut horror and survival series, with the addition of whistleblower, a DLC that serves as an additional story. A good excuse to play this series if you have not already done it. Console Xbox One S Digital Edition for 179 euros (Original price 219 euros). Perhaps the least recognized edition of Xbox One. The “digital edition” dispenses with a reader to reduce the cost of the machine and add some extra storage. If you do not mind not using the physical format, it is a good way to enter the ecosystem, since it also brings with it three pre-installed titles for our joy and enjoyment: Fornite, Minecraft Console Edition and Sea of ​​Thieves.

Offers on games for Nintendo Switch

Another that is in a promotional campaign this week is Nintendo. In the Switch eShop we can see a good selection of interesting offer titles, among which we wanted to highlight the following:

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (Digital) for 8.11 euros (Original price 16.22 euros). With its recently released new installment, for those who like more of the classic purple-haired Genius, this sale may be the perfect excuse to get it on the Nintendo laptop.Rune Factory 4 Special (Digital) for 27.99 euros (Original price 39.99 euros). Rune Factory is a classic RPG saga with an added management and development component. Its fourth installment is one of the most beloved among fans of this series of titles and this special edition includes new content to satisfy those who have already played the original.The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Digital) for 41.99 euros ( Original price 59.99 euros). The sorcerer’s adventures are no longer foreign to almost any player; But if you want to go back to his world once again through the Nintendo laptop, this offer in its full edition is a good excuse.Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Digital) for 27.99 euros (Original price 39.99 euros) . The curious platforms of Yacht Club Games is a safe bet for those players who enjoy 2D action platforms. This edition includes all the contents and is at a good price in the Nintendo eShop.Pack Joy-Con for 71.99 euros (New price 79 euros). It is difficult to see this useful peripheral for Switch in stock, even more so at its normal price. At Amazon they are available again, we do not know how long.

Deals on PC games

Last but not least, we have the PC deals. As always, most of these offers are part of the different sales and promotions of the stores exposed here, so it is always a good idea to visit them, even if we highlight the titles that we like the most.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (Steam) for 9.99 euros (Original price 19.99 euros). In the Valve store we are on sale largely on EA titles. Those titles include Faith’s second adventure – prequel to the first – at a very low price; As with the work of Digital Illusions, many other titles published by EA are in this situation: Tetris Effect (Epic Games Store) for 23.09 euros (Original price 32.99 euros). The sales of the Epic Games Store continue. On this occasion we wanted to highlight the magnificent Tetris Effect, a review of the classic Tetris formula that suits its VR compatibility very well. Applying the 10 euros discount we can leave it even lower Desperados III Digital Deluxe (Humble Store) for 42.49 (Original price 50 euros). Although it has not yet seen the light, the third installment of Desperados is on sale during its pre-purchase at the Humble Store. The edition includes the season pass with the announced 3 expansions that will have the title of THQ Nordic.The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (GOG) for 11.79 euros (Original price 16.79 euros). This strategy title set in the world of the beautiful classic series continues what was exposed in his return during Age of Resistance in the form of tactical RPG. An interesting proposal for fans of genre or series Magicka 2: Deluxe Edition (Green Man Gaming) for 5.40 euros (Original price 23.99 euros). The hooligan second installment of the fun Magika has been with us for a while, but with the offer that now has its Deluxe edition, it is presented to us as a most appetizing offer if we have not yet enjoyed it.

Other previous buying guides

We end, as usual, with our list of buying guides that we have published on the web. Always in the hope that some of them will be useful to our readers. These are the latest highlights:

More about: Hunting Bargains.