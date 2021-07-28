Geena Davis believes ‘Black Widow’ is a step forward for gender equality in Hollywood

Geena Davis continues to be one of the most representative figures in the fight for gender equality in the Hollywood film industry. The actress known for her roles in films such as ‘Tootsie’, ‘They strike the blow’ or ‘Bitelchus’, rose to fame by starring alongside Susan Sarandon in ‘Thelma & Louise’, a Ridley Scott film who turns thirty.

In a conversation she had with CBS News in which she spoke of the anniversary of this film, the actress received a question about whether she believed that the Hollywood industry was finally achieving gender equality. Davis responded to this question taking ‘Black Widow’ as an example, with the following words: “I think so. They have done ‘Black Widow’, you know, which has recently been a tremendous success. And I think we are already heading in that direction for good. Having blockbusters with women in leading roles is something else is happening, which is exciting. ”

The actress He also spoke of his own experience and of the opportunities that this film industry offers her today, as a 65-year-old woman: “Having been working towards more female roles in movies and television, it may be something that benefits me personally, but at the moment it does not. has done”. Davis goes on to say: “If you look at actors in my age range, there are very few who are constantly working. There are very few roles for people my age and older.”

Fight for gender equality

Geena Davis has been an actress who over the years has been very aware of the issue of gender equality in the Hollywood industry. The actress founded in 2004 the ‘Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media’, a non-profit foundation that advocates for gender equality in film and on television.

Davis decided to create this organization when he realized that the series and programs that his young daughter watched had a notorious shortage of female characters that could serve as a reference. The actress has continued her work in this foundation in recent years, achieving in 2019 a Humanitarian Oscar in recognition of his work and constant research. Davis also made a documentary a few years ago called ‘For Equality in Hollywood’, where he openly discussed this issue with the participation of well-known figures such as Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon or Patty Jenkins, among others.

However, although there is still a lot to change in terms of representation, the actress considers the Marvel film directed by Cate Shortland as as a real plus point which indicates that the Hollywood industry is on the right track.

‘Black Widow’ is now available in theaters and on Disney Plus with Premium Access.