Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon recreate ‘Thelma and Louise’ kiss

It’s been 30 years since ‘Thelma and Louise‘they became outlaws in their turquoise Ford Thunderbird, and that’s why the protagonists Geena davis Y Susan Sarandon They have come together in a solidarity event to celebrate their legacy. The actresses accompanied an open-air screening of the film from Ridley scott at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles on June 18, where the iconic car and also the recreation of the kiss that they both share in the final scene.

That kiss was not in the script, it was a suggestion from Sarandon. “I told Ridley [Scott] and to Geena: ‘I’d really like to kiss you,’ so that’s what we did. One take. A juicy romantic take and then we’re off to ‘Two Men and One Destiny,’ “he recalled in an Entertainment Tonight interview prior to the event. Davis added that the moment was “truly magical” for her. “When I turned to look at Susan, the characters were saying goodbye, but it was also the end of this incredible experience. It wasn’t acting. For me it was just reality,” he explained.

‘Thelma and Louise’, released in 1991, showed two friends, a housewife tired of her domestic life and a waitress with little patience, whose weekend trip turns into a flight from justice after murdering a guy in a roadside bar. His adventure was cathartic and revolutionary on the big screen, where it was unusual to see such honest portraits of female friendship.

“Most of the movies I’ve been in, if there was more than one woman, they automatically became your enemies. If there was an older woman and a younger woman, they hated each other because one was older and one was younger. Very The two were rarely friends. There weren’t many movies like that, “Sarandon said on ET. “I think it has been one of the greatest advances: today there are many brilliant actresses who make films in which women are not adversaries to each other and have the power to determine their own destiny”, continued in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

For Davis, the movie was a before and after in his life. “Thelma and Louise end up jumping off a cliff, and viewers are still raving about their story. It made me realize how few opportunities we give women to come out of a movie feeling inspired and empowered by female characters. It changed everything in the way I chose my future roles in the cinema, “said the actress in the same interview with THR. And not only in her roles: Davis also founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, an organization that seeks the equality in Hollywood.

Three decades later, and wearing joint T-shirts that read ‘She’s my Louise & I’m her Thelma’ and vice versa, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon once again showed their pride in the film that marked a whole generation of women.

