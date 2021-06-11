Geely vision starburst the prototype that anticipates the future design language of the brand

This is the Geely Vision Starburst concept that the firm has just revealed and with which it anticipates a change in the aesthetic appearance of its future cars

The Geely Vision Starburst concept is a clear example of the aesthetic evolution that Chinese brands have shown in recent years and that are beginning to show more and more achievable authentic proposals.

However, in this prototype an amalgam could be traced between the proposals of the Hyundai group and Cadillac for their current vehicles.

However, the brand assures that its inspiration for the Geely Vision Starburst concept comes from the cosmos (?).

Literally, Geely refers that it was inspired by “stellar phenomena where bright nebulae and magnificent elements come together, merging to form new stars.”

For example, its front has a parametric design with a closed grille that is framed by angular air intakes and triangle-shaped headlights flanked by ‘Thor’s hammer’ LED daytime running lights.

The Vision Starburst also has camouflaged pillars, illuminated wheel arches, sides with geometric pleat panels, and a very high waistline that is finished off with a roof drop and a heavily sloped rear window.

To complete the dynamism of this design, the Geely Vision Starburst concept also features a scissor-type door opening.

Finally, on the back it has a geometric presentation of its panels with boomerang-shaped stops connected by a beam of LEDs.

Another of the ‘recipes’ that the prototype brings can be seen inside, in which there is ambient lighting, a digital dashboard and a vertical screen, tablet type, for the information and entertainment system.

It also features a two-spoke steering wheel and four individual seats that are separated by a floating center console.

The Geely Vision Starburst concept comes with a geometric gear stick with four different lines that illuminate to show the selected gear.

The brand assures that this treatment will be focused mainly on electric cars, so it foresees that the ambient lighting system changes if it is charging or moving.

The Chinese firm reported that this elegant electric sedan is not in production plans but that many of its features will be transferred to the vehicles in its portfolio.

