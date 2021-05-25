Shutterstock / Joaquin Ossorio Castillo ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/pndjGr37AVKGwzD5yiU3Vw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/dYNT5bFm.HCCm1QjnA.KWA–~B/aD05NjI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/87f12abef93544327352ff5288e9bbe6″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/pndjGr37AVKGwzD5yiU3Vw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/dYNT5bFm.HCCm1QjnA.KWA–~B/aD05NjI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/87f12abef93544327352ff5288e9bbe6″/>

Geek Pride Day has been celebrated on May 25 for 15 years. The essence of this holiday is still very much alive, but how was this day so popular in popular culture born?

If we go back in time and space, to a galaxy very, very far away, specifically, to May 25, 1977, that was the date Star Wars was released in the United States. Episode IV: A New Hope, the first film in the prolific Star Wars saga.

In addition, since 2001, every May 25 has been celebrated Towel Day, a tribute to the writer of the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, who passed away two weeks earlier. And it is that, in this funny science fiction novel, the towel is a fundamental accompaniment for any good galactic hitchhiker worth his salt. Therefore, if you see someone with a towel on the streets today, do not be surprised, and above all “don’t panic”, and let yourself be carried away by this nice performance.

To these two celebrations another is also added, which is carried out by the followers of the Discworld saga by author Terry Pratchett. Specifically, they celebrate The Magnificent May 25, in homage to the 29th novel of this narrative world called Night Watch.

Origin Spanish

In this way, these milestones so important for millions of science fiction and popular culture fans were chosen by a group of foreros headed by the Spanish blogger, Germán Martínez, Señor Buebo, to claim that science fiction, fantasy , comics and all fictional products of popular culture are worth celebrating, thus leaving behind the stigma that often lies behind the freak.

During these 15 years that the geekiest party has been celebrated, some franchises have taken advantage of the 25th to give more diffusion to their narrative worlds. Two examples of this are found in 2019: in the same week that Geek Pride Day was commemorated, the final episodes of the series Game of Thrones and Big Bang Theory were released, two of the television fictions that have had a multitude of fan communities around the world.

Origin of geek

If we focus on semantic issues, the Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy collects the following meanings about what a geek is, not exempt from a certain pejorative nature:

adj. colloq. Extravagant, weird, or eccentric.

m. and f. colloq. Picturesque and quirky person.

m. and f. colloq. A person who obsessively and excessively practices a hobby.

At the etymological level, the English voice freak, from which the word geek comes, was used in the 19th century to refer to people who suffered from malformations in their body and who used to work in traveling circuses. In addition, the film The Monster Stop, in English Freaks, directed by Tod Browning in 1932, further popularized the term freak, which ended up deriving in Spanish in the voices geek or geek.

Pathological fanatics without judgment

In the diverse communities of fans or fandoms of science fiction and fantasy, the stigma associated with the concept of geek, or also a closely related one, that of geek, has sparked debate. In fact, Geek Pride Day itself was born with the idea of ​​transcending this stigma, and normalizing a way of living and feeling the stories of popular culture of science fiction and fantasy. In other words, it arises to vindicate the passion for the idea of ​​living other lives and other narrative worlds.

In addition to fandoms, interest in this concept has transcended academic communities in various disciplines. However, until the arrival of the so-called Fan Studies or Fan Studies at the beginning of the 90s of the 20th century, the texts dedicated to the figure of the fans, or still called fanatics, focused on psychological and sociological issues with a clear pathologizing side. Geeks as obsessive, psychotic and uncritical people were some of the hegemonic views on this type of person.

The end of stigma

It was not until the arrival of some texts currently considered classics that fans of science fiction and fantasy began to be seen as people with critical and even combative thinking against the spheres of power. Thus, we find books such as Enterprising Women: Television Fandom and the Creation of Popular Myth (1991) by Camille Bacon-Smith or Textual Poachers: Television Fans and Participatory Culture (1992) by Henry Jenkins that explore these ideas.

From this more countercultural vision of fans and geeks, the studios have been exploring new aspects that have evolved over time: collaboration between cultural industries and geeks; the analysis of texts and productions made by fans, or the analysis of diverse identities.

Everybody loves geeks

From the cultural industries there is a growing interest in wanting to count on geeks: evolution of merchandising, interaction with narrative worlds, theme parks, conventions, etc.

In other words, that obsession that characterized the geeks is increasingly exploited by the cultural industries to achieve greater profits. In fact, the Star Wars saga, one of the ephemeris of Geek Pride Day, is one of the most profitable sci-fi franchises in history.

However, it is still ironic that the pejorative nature of the concept is still present even if everyone wants to have fans and geeks.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

María-José Establés does not receive a salary, nor does she work as a consultant, nor does she own shares, nor does she receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and she has declared that she lacks relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned.