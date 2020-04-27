Microsoft and The Coalition have accomplished the impossible: designing turn-based ‘Gears of War’ with fights just as exciting as third-person shooter games.

With five games, a spinoff, and a remastering, Gears of War has reached a point where you can (and should) explore other horizons to expand the franchise. After trying their luck in the field of mobiles with Gears Pop !, its creators delve into turn-based strategy with Gears Tactics, a game that captures the essence of the saga and is inspired by other great exponents of the genre, such as XCOM.

Gears Tactics is located in one of the key moments of the war against the Locust: the destruction of Sera by the blow of the Hammer of Dawn. Minutes before the impact, Sergeant Gabriel Díaz – the main character and father of Kait – accepts an important mission from the hated Prescott, which will begin his adventure to stop one of the most imposing villains on the enemy front: Ukkon.

Generally speaking, Gears Tactics is similar to other turn-based strategy games, XCOM being the closest reference. Far from opting for a version of the Firaxis classic but with another skin, the people of Splash Damage and The Coalition have opted for improve the formula without neglecting the elements that make Gears of War great.

The game discards the grid, so our characters can move freely within range. There are three turns as a base that can be used to move, shoot, or perform specific actions for each of the five classes the game offers.

Improving the ‘XCOM’ formula

Although there are movements such as Overwatch or icon covers that remind us of XCOM, Gears Tactics discards much of the restrictions that we see in 2K Games games and that is important. Far from feeling like a board game, Microsoft’s proposal feels like a real shift gear.

To achieve the latter, the developers have used the pillars of the franchise, which consist of frantic fights with multiple enemies taking advantage of each coverage space. The story is told in a similar way to other games like Gears 5 where we see cinematics between each mission in which the story unfolds.

Gears Tactics is divided into three acts with multiple missions. Sometimes we will have to go through a level from start to finish to reach a key point, while eliminating hordes of Locust. On stage there is a decen of coverage points and attack zones that allow us to take advantage of our abilities.

The game features three heroes – four, if we include Augustus “Train” Cole – and a variety of supporting characters. Each mission will offer recruit soldiers of various classes that we can improve as we fight. Each character has a skill tree that is unlocked based on experience points and defines a subclass.

Extensive customization options

If you like the offensive, you can create tanks with a focus on grenades or cover fire, which you can support with doctors or strategists who improve your aim. The skills are a striking feature and allow to pose different battle scenarios, or use them in missions focused on a certain class.

Added to the skill tree, the customization options they are as good or even better than XCOM. We can change from the physical aspect to the equipment by selecting improvements to the weapons that we can obtain by capturing chests in the scenarios. The only point against is that each class has a defined weapon, so if we want to equip Gabe with a sniper or shotgun it will not be possible.

One of the things I liked most about Gears Tactics is that there is no constant stress of losing one of your soldiers. When falling in battle it is possible to revive them, with their respective penalty, and in case one of the support characters dies, in the next mission you will recruit another with enough experience points to compensate for the loss.

The afraid to “start from scratch” or simply having one of your soldiers in the infirmary because he was revived in battle does not happen here. That’s a realistic element that is appreciated from XCOM, but that in Gears Tactics just doesn’t apply because some heroes are indispensable in every mission and the game ensures that they are well.

Attractive missions, although not so varied

In terms of gameplay and strategy, missions are attractive, although not so varied in the objectives. The main ones require reaching “x” side and securing or destroying an object, while in the secondary ones we will be able to rescue soldiers, control points or escape bombardment while capturing resources.

The little variety it is compensated by the large number of enemies and strategies that apply to try to eliminate us. While a Drone will hide or attempt to flank us, the Sniper can pin us down. The Wretches attack in a group and will seek to take you out of cover to expose you so that a Theron will tear you to pieces with his explosive arrow.

Sometimes artificial intelligence feels even better than conventional Gears, with Locust supporting their peers by surrounding you and threatening if you leave the cover by applying Overwatch. This is most striking, as the fights are frantic and they demand that we use the strategy To advance.

Final executions and bosses, the best of ‘Gears Tactics’

The game could not be considered a Gears if it did not have the executions with the Lancer and that is well used by designers. The enemies will fall and you can execute them, granting an additional action point to your team. The game allows you to accumulate up to 10 actions by performing chain executions, although you should value it because destroying a Locust could expose you.

Another key element is bosses who appear at the end of each act. The Brumak or the Corpser are large beasts with weak points that force us to move around the stage. These are the most complex Gears Tactics battles since it requires analyzing each movement and making sure that your characters are not vulnerable. The problem here is that reinforcements can arrive or open “emergency holes” where more enemies will come out to complicate things.

Gears Tactics is designed for a single player and the campaign is long enough to keep us entertained for around 30 hours or more, depending on how many times you repeat the mission. It is important to mention that there are loot boxes, but these are collected in each mission and not through microtransactions.

The only point some might resent is that equipment requirements are high if you want the best visual quality. The game can be enjoyed with an Xbox One controller and although the experience is better with keyboard and mouseThis feature indicates that Microsoft would have no problem launching it on the console.