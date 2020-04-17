All the countries of the world face a complicated situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several video game companies have done their bit to help those most in need. An example of this is The Coalition, study of Gears of War.

The United States stops for a bad time and children are a very vulnerable sector of the population, especially those who remain in hospitals. Fortunately, video games are entertainment that most of them can enjoy.

Currently there is a high demand for medical equipment and even consoles are scarce to entertain the little ones. Fortunately, The Coalition came to the rescue and made a significant systems donation.

The Coalition donated 200 Xbox Series X during the pandemic

Gamers Outreach is a nonprofit association that provides entertainment equipment and technology to children hospitalized. The agency manages game stations known as Go Karts, which usually use Xbox One units.

According to the details, the organization received a donation of 200 Xbox Series X from The Coalition. This will allow Gamers Outreach to meet the current demand for devices in different hospitals.

The agency spoke about the current situation and assured that the majority of patients in children’s hospitals are isolated by COVID-19. This makes the existence of consoles more necessary than ever, since children cannot receive visits as before.

“The staff is looking for ways to help children stay active, and games have a great role to play. Today, we are proud to share news: The Coalition has made a massive donation in support of Gamers Outreach programs, contributing 200 Xbox One X consoles to our supply inventory, “said the association.

Over the last week, we’ve received more requests from hospitals seeking GO Karts than any in our history. 🏥 Thankfully @CoalitionGears is here to support w / a donation of 200 @Xbox One X consoles! 🪂 Providing hospitalized kids with access to play 👾: https://t.co/Dfg3IHUMdf pic.twitter.com/xLQ3Hw0KDQ – Gamers Outreach (@GamersOutreach) April 15, 2020

In many children’s hospitals, almost all patients are now limited to their rooms. 🛑 Hospital staff are looking for ways to help kids stay active. 🎮 Gaming has a big role to play. 👾 pic.twitter.com/lK5kWn1QKP – Gamers Outreach (@GamersOutreach) April 10, 2020

Gamers Outreach ensured that each received system will be used in Go Karts for various hospitals. On the other hand, The Coalition created the Johnny COG Gear skin to raise money and support the various programs of the association.

“Each unit is equipped with a console, monitor, control, and a variety of games. Thanks to Go Karts, healthcare workers can easily drive and provide games for children with limited activity options, ”added Gamers Outreach.

In case you missed it: Rod Fergusson left this legacy to the team in charge of Gears of War

Gears 5 debuted on September 10 for Xbox One and PC. Find all the news related to the new installment at this link.

Source

.