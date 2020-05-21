By Sebastian Quiroz

Yesterday’s big surprise was the revelation of a demo of gears of war 3 running on PlayStation 3. This took the entire internet by surprise. However, there were still those who doubted the legitimacy of this video. Fortunately, An Epic Games representative has come forward and clarified this situation.

Although the Gears of War 3 video running on a PlayStation 3 was initially believed to be unrealistic, something that gained momentum once Cliff Bleszinski claimed the material was practically fake, Stephen Totilo, a journalist for Kotaku, shared information where A representative from Epic Games confirmed that this material is completely real.

This is what Epic Games commented:

“This footage is a by-product of Epic’s Unreal Engine 3 internal testing process, which was used in both Gears and the Unreal Tournament, but was never part of any actual product work for the PlayStation 3.”

Button prompts are still the 360’s. And surely some people will be skeptical, but multiple sources familiar with the hack say this is the real deal. The person who uploaded the footage showed me a short clip of it booting up from a PS3 devkit. Note that the icon is UTIII’s pic.twitter.com/zBGUfbNK0p – Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 19, 2020

In this way, the PixelButts leak has revealed a bit of the magic behind Epic Games and Unreal Engine. However, this version of Gears of War 3 cannot run on any commercial version of PS3, which shows that everything was an experiment to see the limits of the graphics engine.

Via: Stephen Totilo

