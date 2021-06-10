Gear up to watch football with this 50 “Samsung QLED TV on sale almost 300 cheaper | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Euro is about to start! If you want to watch football as you have always dreamed of, jump to a Samsung QLED TV with this offer: it is a 50-inch model from the 2021 catalog and has a discount of almost 300 euros. Take advantage of!

Does your old television give no more of itself and you fear that the Eurocup will ruin you? You deserve to enjoy football with the best image and sound quality, so don’t think twice and invest in a new TV for your living room.

And if you don’t want the change to be expensive, the offer that we are going to talk about today is perfect for you. It’s about a 50-inch Samsung QLED Smart TV, which is currently on eBay for only 599.99 euros.

Specifically, we are talking about a model from the 2021 catalog, equipped with the latest technology and the best panel quality. Its official price is 879 euros, so you save 280 euros thanks to this offer. In other stores, for example FNAC, you can find it a little cheaper, for 835 euros, so you keep saving 236 euros. Therefore, it is about an excellent opportunity to buy this Samsung QLED TV much cheaper.

Samsung’s 4K QLED TV from the 2021 catalog with a 50-inch panel. Quantum Dot technology allows you to enjoy 100% of the color volume. Its processor is capable of optimizing images and transforming them to 4K regardless of their source source. It supports multiple voice assistants.

The model that is on offer is the Samsung QLED QE50Q60A, a model that has reached the market in 2021 that offers you a panel of the best quality and the latest technological innovations introduced by the brand.

Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology allows you to enjoy 100% of the color volume, so that with this TV you will see football in totally realistic colors, as if you were in the stadium. Supports HDR10 + to create deeper blacks, more vibrant images and higher level of detail.

The brain of this Smart TV is a Samsung 4K processor, which optimizes images and transforms them to 4K quality regardless of the source source that have the contents. Also, thanks to the Motion Xcelerator technology, gives you sharper images because it adds frames automatically, something that is especially appreciated in fast scenes of sporting events.

And to make TV control as simple and comfortable as possible, has built-in multiple voice assistants. You can choose between Bixby, Alexa or Google Assistant and use the one you like the most.

