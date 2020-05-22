The Geap Self-Management in Health made the testing of COVID-19 available to its employees throughout Brazil. Adherence is voluntary and follows a protocol that aims to improve the reliability of the results. This is one of the security measures taken by the company’s management, in this current pandemic moment.

The health plan operator has 1,900 employees distributed across 27 federal units. Responsible for ensuring the health care of almost 400 thousand beneficiaries between public servants and their families, Geap has maintained its activities uninterrupted since the beginning of the pandemic, but has made no effort to preserve the safety of its staff, adopting work schedules, home office, distribution of masks, alcohol gel and preserving the minimum distance from people. “Rapid testing is yet another initiative that aims to further guarantee everyone’s safety,” said Self-Management Health Director Pablo Gontijo.

Early diagnosis contributes to the flattening of the contagion curve and adds to the national effort that has been happening in favor of reducing the spread of the disease, which still has increasing numbers. Until the last day of May 20, for example, the country reached 291,579 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus, according to information from the Ministry of Health.

“We believe that this action is a true mission of large companies, such as Geap, to help Brazilian society, compensating even for the limited number of tests in the public sector, which is still an obstacle in this fight against the virus. Our employees know that you can count on us, in this delicate moment “, completed Pablo.

