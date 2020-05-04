General Electric said on Monday that it plans to cut its aviation unit’s global workforce this year by up to 25%, or up to 13,000 jobs, including voluntary and involuntary layoffs, citing prolonged reductions in aircraft flight schedules. caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Job cuts are the latest production problems for the industry, which are now expected to last until 2021, as demand for commercial air travel in the U.S. has dropped 95%.

Last week, Boeing said it would cut 10% of its global workforce, or 16,000 jobs, as it cut some production rates.

GE Aviation’s cuts are part of the $ 3 billion savings plan announced by the company last month and include previously announced layoffs, including a 10% reduction in the US workforce.

GE Aviation Chief Executive David Joyce told employees on Monday that “the deep contraction in commercial aviation is unprecedented, affecting all customers worldwide. Global traffic is expected to decrease by approximately 80% in the second quarter. “.

Neither GE nor Boeing chose to seek government assistance from a $ 17 billion US Treasury fund for national security-related companies. Boeing said it would have $ 25 billion raised in a new bond offer.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said last week that he expects “it will take two to three years for travel to return to 2019 levels and it will take a few years for the industry to return to long-term growth trends” .

Brazilian Gol, for example, is one of Boeing’s main customers in Latin America and said on Monday that it plans to maintain reduced offer of flights until the end of the year because of the impact on demand caused by the pandemic.

