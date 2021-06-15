GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Sustainable Engine Technology Demonstration Program and Extend CFM Partnership Through 2050

The CFM RISE * program aims to reduce emissions by more than 20%

The program will include an open propeller architecture, hybrid electrical capability, and ground and flight testing by the middle of the decade.

100% sustainable jet fuel, hydrogen capacity at your fingertips

PARIS, Jun 15, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – GE Aviation and Safran today launched a major technology development program aimed at reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by more than 20% compared to current engines. The program CFM RISEShort for Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines, it will demonstrate and develop a number of revolutionary new technologies for future engines that will enter service in the mid-2030s.

John Slattery, President and CEO of GE Aviation and Olivier Andriès, CEO of Safran sign agreement extending the CFM International 50/50 partnership to the year 2050, declaring their intent to lead the way for more sustainable aviation in line with the industry’s commitment to halve CO2 emissions by 2050. (Photo: Business Wire)

The companies also today signed an agreement that extends the CFM International 50/50 partnership through 2050, reflecting their intention to lead the way towards more sustainable aviation, in line with the sector’s commitment to halving emissions of CO2 by 2050.

“The relationship between GE and Safran is stronger than ever today,” said John Slattery, president and CEO of GE Aviation. “Together, through the RISE technology demonstration program, we are reinventing the future of aviation, bringing to the market an advanced set of revolutionary technologies that will take the next generation of single-aisle aircraft to a new level of fuel efficiency. and reducing emissions. We are fully committed to the imperative of sustainable development. As we have always done in the past, we will act for the benefit of the future, “he adds.

“Our industry is going through the most difficult phase in its history,” says Olivier Andriès, CEO of Safran. “We must now intensify our efforts to reduce our impact on the environment. Since the early 1970s, engine efficiency and reliability have been the hallmarks of our historic partnership, and our LEAP engine is already reducing emissions. by 15% compared to previous generation engines. By extending our partnership with CFM until 2050, we reaffirm today our commitment to work together as technology leaders to help our industry meet pressing climate challenges, “continues Andriès.

Technologies developed under the RISE program will serve the next generation of CFM engines, which could be available in the mid-2030s. In addition to reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by more than 20 percent in Compared to today’s most efficient engines, the program’s goals also ensure 100 percent compatibility with alternative energy sources, such as sustainable aviation fuels and hydrogen.

The core of the program is the efficiency of the engine propulsion, which includes the development of an open propeller architecture. It is a key element in achieving significantly improved fuel efficiency, while offering the same speed and cabin experience as current single-aisle aircraft. The program will also use hybrid electrical capacity to optimize engine efficiency, while allowing electrification of many on-board systems.

The program is led by a joint GE and Safran engineering team that has developed a comprehensive technology roadmap that includes composite propellers, heat resistant metal alloys, ceramic matrix composites (CMC), hybrid electrical capabilities, and additive manufacturing. . The RISE program includes more than 300 different versions of components, modules, and complete engines. Testing of a demonstration engine is expected to begin at the GE and Safran facilities in the middle of this decade, followed shortly thereafter by flight tests.

The original 1974 framework agreement creating CFM International as a 50% joint venture between the two aircraft engine manufacturers redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation. The partnership was renewed in 2008 to launch the LEAP program. Today, CFM is the world leader in commercial aircraft engines, offering a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability and low total cost of ownership. More than 35,000 CFM engines have been delivered to more than 600 operators worldwide, logging more than 1 billion flight hours.

* RISE (Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines) is a registered trademark of CFM International.

Safran is an international high-tech group operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its main objective is to contribute to a safer and more sustainable world, in which air transport is more ecological, comfortable and accessible. Safran is present worldwide, with 79,000 employees and sales of € 16.5 billion in 2020, and holds, alone or in association, global or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran conducts research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its roadmap of I + T and innovation.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange and is a member of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a leading global provider of jet engines, components and integrated systems for commercial and military aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings.

