Dora Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Friday May 29, 2020, p. twenty

The gross domestic product (GDP) per capita fell six years in real terms as a result of the drop in economic activity that was recorded between last January and March, adding 142,616 pesos per inhabitant.

According to the estimates of the National Population Council and the value of production in early 2020 published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), GDP per capita had its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2014.

On Tuesday, Inegi published the revised results of economic activity for the first quarter of 2020 and with it the nominal value of GDP. In current pesos, the indicator added 24 trillion 322 thousand 755 million pesos, and 191 thousand 377 pesos per capita, its lowest level since the third quarter of 2018.

However, in real terms – discounting the depreciation of the currency due to inflation – production in the country totaled 18 trillion 139 thousand 598 million pesos, its lowest level since what occurred between April and June 2017.

As a result of this and once the effect of population growth has been incorporated, the GDP per inhabitant resulted in 142 thousand 616 pesos, the lowest level since the last quarter of 2014. The data show that in six years the economy has not managed to grow at a It rhythmized beyond that of the population to subtract the effects of the depreciation of the peso.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, warned last April that the recession brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic will be reflected in a drop in GDP per capita in 170 nations. For this reason, it is expected to be the most severe economic crisis in 90 years.

The GDP per capita presents the relation in the total value of the set of final goods and services generated by the economy in a defined period and the number of inhabitants.

It is a first approximation to the way in which the income of a country is distributed and the comparison of that income with that of the inhabitants of other countries.

