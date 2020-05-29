Unemployed or low-income population, unable to resort to “beaks” in times of social distance. Families consuming less and companies reducing production. Falling investment, with political confusion driving investors away and prolonging the effects of covid-19 on the economy.

Queue of people in front of Caixa Econômica Federal waiting to receive emergency aid.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

The beginning of the scenario described above already appears in the data of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the first quarter, released this Friday (29) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics. The consensus among economists, however, is that it will get worse: a much greater drop will come in the GDP data for the second quarter, referring to April, May and June, a more acute phase of the pandemic.

GDP, which represents the sum of all final goods and services produced by the country, fell 1.5% between January and March, compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the same period last year, there was a fall of 0.3%.

IBGE data show that, already at the beginning of the crisis, there was a retraction in household consumption and in the service sector, responsible for more than 70% of the Brazilian economy. In February, covid-19 found a scenario of social vulnerability in Brazil, with a total of 12.2 million unemployed and 38 million informal workers, who depended on daily work for their livelihood.

However, it is not possible to put all the blame for the retraction of GDP in the first quarter on the coronavirus, warn economists heard by BBC News Brasil. The political crisis that is only getting worse and the inefficient conduct of the pandemic by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro worsen a situation that was already bad.

“It could be less worse, and we could think of a better second half [para a economia] if we had a moment of more political union “, says economist Silvia Matos, who prepares the macroeconomic bulletin of the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre), of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation. Ibre’s projection for 2020 is that household consumption will fall 8 %, investment is reduced by 15.7% and the services sector retracts 4.3%.

International media published texts with harsh criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the crisis generated by the coronavirus

Photo: Playback / BBC News Brasil

For GDP, the expectation is for a fall of 9.6% in the second quarter compared to the first, and of 5.4% in the year.

She points out that the difficulty that the government has shown in dealing with the pandemic weighs against Brazil, citing as an example the devaluation of the real.

It is no accident, in Ibre’s view, that the Brazilian currency lost practically 50% of its value only in 2020, “with a more intense movement than that observed in other economies and, much more intense than that observed in its main economies. commercial partners, “says the institution, which sees, this year, in addition to the pandemic,” a significant deterioration in the domestic scenario (economic, institutional and political) “that helps explain this devaluation.

“January and February were no longer brilliant”, agrees economist Sergio Vale, from Consultoria MB Associados. “There was all that legend at the end of last year that the economy was going to start to take off. The government sold a lot of that in the third quarter, when the numbers had come up better, but the fourth quarter was a cold shower and the first quarter was going for that too. ”

Before the pandemic, MB Associados had already revised from 1.6% to something closer to 1%, similar to last year, its projection for GDP growth in 2020. Now, it forecasts a 7.8% drop this year. year, with the second quarter showing a 15% drop compared to the first quarter. “Apart from government agriculture and consumption, virtually all sectors will experience significant declines.”

Deep crisis threatens government

For Sérgio Vale, from MB Associados, the scenario of deep economic crisis makes the sustainability of the Jair Bolsonaro government more fragile. “The pandemic accelerates this political stress to a much more difficult degree. If we used to see a Bolsonaro government that tended to reach its end, but with difficulties, today we see, because of the crisis, that it is being managed by a government in which it is difficult to see a positive end for him “, ventures Vale, who says that the risk of impeachment has grown with the current scenario.

“A third of the population still supports him, people are not able to go to the street, so that makes it difficult. But I think that these things can start to be reversed when the economic crisis hits and there is no way. For part of the population, the federal government will be guilty “, he says.

Earlier this month, in an interview with BBC News Brasil, Christopher Garman, managing director for the Americas at the Eurasia Group, specializing in risk analysis, expressed a forecast similar to Vale’s.

He said the covid-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 441,000 people in the country and killed more than 26,000, has become the political “big variable” for the government’s future.

“If the president is impeached, it will be because of that,” says Garman, in an interview with BBC News Brasil. “It is clear that the accusations against the president, the family, the children, this can provide a legal basis for an impeachment motion – the fact that he tries to interfere in the investigations. (But) I think it is easy for the Bolsonarist base to create a narrative that can protect the president along that line. Now if you have a collapse in the public health system in big capitals … this is something that can lead to a bigger collapse in his approval “, he says.

Sergio Vale, from MB, says that the Bolsonaro government is increasingly “made unfeasible by the president’s choices, and the scenario of a deep economic crisis, with the worsening of the covid-19 situation, could be deadly for his government in the future”, says. “I find it difficult for this government to come to an end as it stands. Either it changes radically, or it doesn’t end.”

A huge contingent of unemployed

Although the unemployment rate still showed a drop in the first quarter, it is more likely that the number of unemployed has already started to increase. The apparent reduction, from 12.7% in the first quarter of 2019 to 12.2% in the same period of 2020, hides distortions, mainly the discouragement, which, in the midst of quarantine, makes many give up looking for opportunities.

More young people are disproportionately more affected by the current crisis

Photo: Pedro Ventura / Ag Brasilia / BBC News Brasil

“The unemployment rate just didn’t rise more quickly because fewer people looked for jobs, probably as a result of the social distance measures”, says Banco Itaú’s economic scenario, signed by chief economist Mário Mesquita. The bank revised the forecast for the unemployment rate from the end of 2020 from 12.6% to 14%, and from 12% to 13.7% in 2021, in a still bad scenario.

The Ibre scenario is even worse: it predicts an average unemployment rate of 18.7% in 2020, with a 3% reduction in the number of people seeking employment, a strong effect of discouragement.

A perverse peculiarity of the pandemic crisis is that, unlike what usually happens in recessions in Brazil, unemployed workers cannot resort to informal “tips”, such as the sale of food or construction services.

This time, this is a very difficult option. That is why, this time, the drop in consumption will be so great, according to projections.

“Now the effect is more devastating in the context of informality, since the guy can’t look for a job. There’s no point in offering jobs. Before, he offered jobs, even with weak demand,” says Silvia Matos, from Ibre.

Is the effect of the new coronavirus the same in all economies?

Although it equates people and countries around the world in fear of disease, government officials around the world are learning that covid-19 has peculiarities according to each reality.

Thousands of unemployed people did not receive emergency aid

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Over the past few days, cases of covid-19 have continued to accelerate significantly in Brazil and other emerging countries, such as Peru, Mexico, India, South Africa and nations in the Middle East. Meanwhile, curves for new cases continued to decline in the US and Europe, including Russia.

Brazil is still experiencing the acute phase of the pandemic, with numbers of new cases and daily deaths growing significantly throughout May, with no concrete signs of a significant slowdown trend in the short term.

Economically, Brazil has some characteristics that make it difficult to fight the disease; it is a very unequal country, with a lot of informal work, and at a time of limited fiscal capacity.

“Due to the high informality, the Brazilian labor market tends to take longer to recover. In Germany, for example, which has great fiscal availability and formal workers who return to their posts after a quarantine financed by the government, certainly will recover faster “, says Matos.

All the economists heard by the BBC warn that the retraction of the economy, which reduces the tax collection by the government, makes the scenario of Brazilian public accounts even more worrying. Banco Itaú, for example, predicts that, with the measures adopted by the government against coronavirus, gross debt should reach 92% of GDP in 2020 and 88% of GDP in 2021, compared to 76% of GDP in 2019.

“The worsening of fiscal variables increases the risk of the country returning to an unsustainable debt trajectory”, predicts the bank, in a report. “In the event of an additional fiscal worsening, the economic recovery and the sustainability of interest rates at historic lows would be further impaired.”

Itaú also expects, for 2021, an increase in social spending partially financed by an increase in the tax burden of 0.2% of GDP (R $ 20 billion). “The increase in social spending should raise the average benefit of the Bolsa Família Program from R $ 200 to R $ 600 monthly and be implemented through a fund outside the public budget”, he says.

Over the past few days, cases of covid-19 have continued to accelerate significantly in Brazil and other emerging countries.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Silvia Matos, from Ibre, says that the climate of economic, sanitary and political emergency opens space for the approval of populist measures that, when the pandemic passes, will have worsened the fiscal situation and the business environment in Brazil.

“There is a risk that we will still come out of this pandemic with a more dysfunctional business environment,” says Matos, who cites proposals that have been circulating in the press in recent days, such as that the government would be studying the possibility of the Central Bank editing an resolution that “locks” credit card interest, or the vote on a bill that suspends the collection of payroll loans contracted by employees, public servants, pensioners and retirees for three months that, reminds the economist, did not lose income during the pandemic.

“We are making the debt scenario much more uncertain, less because of the pandemic issue, but more because of the side effects of this political disorganization and this government weakness, asking for support from the center, this leads to support for even more populist measures”, he says, highlighting also the loss of strength of Minister Paulo Guedes, who was seen as the guarantor of the government’s economic policy.

“Even before, when the pandemic was starting, we saw the pro-Brazil plan, which was a plan that did not come from the Economy, came from the Civil House, poorly prepared, in a short time, without discussion.

Matos says that, even before the pandemic, what was seen in the economic management of the Bolsonaro government was the loss of strength of Minister Paulo Guedes, and “the investor looks and thinks: wait, what will happen to this country?”, He says .

The economist considers, however, that the Bolsonaro government’s stance alienates foreign investors not only in the economic field. “The foreign investor, compared to the domestic investor, has a change, a very high concern for compliance, to allocate the resource in companies that are concerned with environmental issues, human rights. The world has changed”, he warns.

“We already see several funds that will not be invested in Brazilian companies that are involved in environmental issues, and Brazil tries to stand out on this negative side of environmental and human rights policies. The novelty now is to sin on this economic side as well, more populist. “

When will the ‘normal‘ for the economy?

From the calculations of economist Sérgio Vale, from MB Associados, one cannot imagine that the recovery of the economy will be quick or even simple. On an optimistic assumption, he simulates what a resumption in the industry’s activity would return, in October, to 80% of the pace it was in February.

In Vale’s simulation, if the industry grew from October by 0.5% per month over the previous month, it would reach the pre-crisis level only in mid-2024. “But 0.5% of average monthly growth is quite optimistic Between 2016 and early 2020, the average growth of the industry was a meager 0.1% at the margin. So, assuming a result five times better than we had in recent years, it will take us five years to return to the pre-crisis “, he predicts in report. In the most pessimistic scenario, such a resumption of the industry would only return in 2039, he says, adding that the scenario “is similar for trade and services”.

