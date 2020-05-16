For the first time in a long time, the economic activity of the Dominican Republic registered negative numbers and during the first quarter of the year the gross domestic product (GDP) did not grow, it remained stagnant at 0%, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is evidenced by the preliminary results of the behavior of economic activity for the period January-March 2020 released yesterday by the Central Bank (BCRD).

The report indicates that the interannual variations of the Monthly Economic Activity Indicator (IMAE) were 4.7% in January; 5.3% in February and -9.4% in March and that the GDP “remained neutral, with a variation of 0.0% with respect to the same quarter of the previous year”. “The results of the economy in the month of March reflect the impact of the preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which contemplate social distancing, the suspension of operations in non-essential economic activities, closure of the borders of the country by air, sea and land, curfew from 5:00 pm until 6:00 a.m., limitations on public transport, among other sanitary measures, “explains the agency.

Affected sectors

The sectors that have been most affected by the confinement implemented as of March have been Hotels, Bars and Restaurants (-17.9%), Construction (-4.0%) and Transportation and Storage (-3.0%). Meanwhile, Health (12.8%), Financial Services (9.5%), Energy and Water (5.2%), Communications (5.1%), Real Estate Activities (5.1%), Agriculture (5.0%), Other Services Activities (4.0%) , Commerce (2.5%) and Local Manufacturing (0.1%), present positive variations, it details. The agricultural sector grew 5%.

