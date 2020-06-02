CEESP considered that if the Mexican authorities do not manage to control COVID-19, there could be outbreaks that generate a greater drop in GDP

The Center for Economic Studies of the Private Sector (CEESP) considered that if the Government of mexico they can’t control the COVID-19they could exist sprouts that generate a greater fall than the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He recalled that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that countries that do not implement adequate measures against coronaviruswill present sprouts in 2021.

In Mexico an 6.6 drop by hundred of GDP in 2020 and growth of 3 percent in 2021.

“But the outlook can be much worse, considering that due to the lack of information on infections by the shortage of evidence, the control of the epidemic can be delayed, the reopening can be complicated, and outbreaks can arise in various sectors ”, points out the weekly CEESP analysis.

He stressed that “it is not to be ruled out that the country’s real GDP does not reach its 2018 level before 2024”, so “it is essential to take action as soon as possible, to face the economic emergency, protect families, jobs and businesses; facilitate public and private investment in viable projects and act quickly in favor of Health sector. To protect the well-being of the population and to achieve reactivation ”, he indicates.

The Study Center explained that the fall in the economy in the first quarter of this year reflects in part the recession that was already expected in the world, but also the absence of public policies favorable for growth.

He questioned whether the federal government insists on six aspects, such as promoting infrastructure projects –Maya train, airport in Saint Lucia and Dos Bocas refinery– whose social profitability has not been evaluated.

Likewise, to maintain and consolidate its social programs, of a welfare nature, and which are now presented as the instruments of support in the face of the health-economic crisis.

He also questioned the deepening of a republican austerity policy that “it has no apparent justification, drowning the operating expenses of government agencies. Maintain excessive austerity to meet the objective of zero fiscal balance, in the midst of the contingency that exists, it is simply incomprehensible ”.

He also considered negative not wanting to act decisively to mitigate the damage to those who remain unemployed and their families, informal workers, mainly in urban areas, that seek daily sustenance and that logically become a line of contagion and with the possibility of becoming a source of violence.

He also highlighted “the reluctance to support companies, of all sizes, in order to protect employment and their own survival -which threatens employment in a lasting way-, under the excuse of not giving in to rescue requests and condonations from above”.

And sixth, he criticized that the health authorities, ignoring the recommendations of the World Health Organization and other prestigious agencies, have opposed the widespread use of tests of various kinds, which could identify virus contagions in a timely manner and put in place policies to identify sources of spread and tracing, as is done in other countries.

The Study Center, member of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), warned that the government has also tightened its policy of tax collection, what is fully justified and not only its right, but also its obligation, but what is not justified is that this is practically the only relationship with the private sector, citizens and companies.

In the current circumstances “of constraint and seriousness of the national economy”, he warns that restricting the liquidity of companies and households (by hardening their collection policy) favors the job loss and the increased poverty, and this, finally affects the most needy

In addition to this, he said, it is appreciated the intention to retake control of activities that today seem to be considered exclusive to the State, such as the generation of electricity and activities related to hydrocarbons, through regulatory changes in administrative agreements that threaten the security of private investor contracts and the rule of law.

With information from Milenio and Notimex