For 8 years, the United Nations has conducted a survey Among 156 countries in which the level of happiness of its inhabitants is defined, which is published on March 20 on the occasion of the International Day of Happiness.

This survey asks questions related to well-being, Gross Domestic Product, medical services or life expectancy, environmental contamination and absence of corruption.

Participants rate their life on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is the worst possible life and 10 is the best possible life. A very complete and serious investigation, headed by the prestigious Gallup firm.

Finland is the country with the highest level of happiness for the third consecutive year; while Afghanistan, the country with the lowest level. On the American continent, Canada occupies the 11th position and the United States 18th.

The countries in the top ten places are: Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, Austria and Luxembourg. In the case of our country, it turns out that we occupy the number 24 spot in 2020, after having been in the 23rd place last year, which means that in the first year of the current government, we are walking in the opposite direction.

In terms of the welfare index, out of a list of 167 countries, we rank 67th.

What’s this all about? President López Obrador assured that he is going to elaborate a new way of measuring the development of the country, no longer on the basis of GDP, but on the level of well-being, of happiness, of Mexicans. Very convenient of course if we consider that the national GDP, since before the Coronavirus crisis came to the bottom and now with this pandemic we will have a decrease of between 7 and 9 percent. And even more convenient for the federal executive to handle it like this and fill with “music for their ears” to those who consider that things are going very well or less badly than analysts and “adversaries” -as they are called in the National Palace -, they assure.

Now, the objective will undoubtedly be to convince millions of Mexicans, who are going through an increasingly complicated situation due to this contingency, that we are on the way to well-being, to happiness, and to ignore the GDP figures; but it will not be an easy task. Simply, according to figures released by COPARMEX, during this month of May every minute 8 people have lost their jobs. We must add the hundreds, if not a few thousand companies that will not be able to open their doors or those that will do so with minimal profits, if they manage to have them. Also add the lack of support to workers, micro and small entrepreneurs, the common citizen that he did not even have options to have payment facilities for his electricity consumption (to give an example), or any line of credit to large companies so as not to fire employees and face the pandemic.

Contrary to this, in other countries there have been other types of support. For example, American and Canadian airlines received support from their governments not to stop flying even though their planes did so completely empty but in this way avoid subsequent costs of maintaining their fleet. For its part, the European Commission is already planning economic support packages for the tourism and business sector for the speedy recovery of the member states of the European Union. For example, to avoid Europeans vacationing outside the continent, the population has been warned that if they go on a trip to other continents, they will have to be quarantined when they return; first, to be sure that they are not infected, and secondly, to promote local tourism.

In short, these are some of the measures that many countries that are at levels of happiness will take and where their governments have thought that in order to maintain the development and growth of their Gross Domestic Product, it is essential to provide support; since, to achieve the recovery of the GDP, happiness is guaranteed … and we?

