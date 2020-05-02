By Sebastian Quiroz

The Game Developers Conference, or GDC, was originally to be held last March, however, due to COVID-19, the event was canceled. Fortunately, this convention was renamed GDC Summer, and will now be held in the first week of August. Unfortunately, the organizers of these conferences have again encountered a problem, and now GDC Summer will be completely digital.

Although at the moment it is too early to know what the global situation will be in August, those responsible for GDC Summer do not plan to risk the health of the attendees, and They have made the difficult decision to move all the plans they had ready to a digital format.

This was the statement they issued:

“As many game developers embrace remote working and online collaboration rules, we are inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an Internet connection, and we will work hard to deliver high-quality content and opportunities that GDC attendees wait. We believe in the power of bringing our community together to share, inspire, and strengthen our industry, and we are committed to providing that opportunity in August. We look forward to sharing more information about GDC Summer soon. ”

GDC Summer will take place from August 4-6, 2020. On related issues, reports point to June’s Nintendo Direct being delayed.

