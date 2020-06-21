Yesterday was the first GCW show since all independent wrestling shows in the United States were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These are the results of last night’s event.

GCW Show Results: The WRLD Part 2 June 20

Last night the show was held GCW: The WRDL in the open space of the Celebration Plaza Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In this show, yes all the safety measures applied for the coronavirus were respected, and in addition to being held in a public space, the show included safety distance measures between chair and chair and they also had four bacteriological gel dispensers for all the public that attended the event.

The show had 10 matches and we could see fighters like Nick Gage, AJ Gray, Myron Reed, Nate Webb and Allie Kat among others participating. Here we leave you the full results of it.

Alex Zayne defeated Jimmy Lloyd

Tony Deppen beat Shane Mercer

AJ Gray beat KTB

Lee Moriarty defeated Tre Lamar

440H (Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar) beat Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)

Six-Man Scramble: Calvin Tankman beat Zachary Wentz, JJ Garrett, Cole Radrick, Benjamin Carter, and Gringo Loco.

Chris Dickinson defeated 1 Called Manders

Blake Christian defeated Myron Reed

Allie Kat defeated Effy

Nick Gage beat Nate Webb

