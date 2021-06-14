GCDMX locates packer grandparents in other stores

MEXICO CITY.-After the national store Walmart decided not to continue the relationship he had with 4,400 senior packers, the Secretary of Economic Development of Mexico City, Fadlala Akabani announced that the local government is relocating them to other stores.

We are linking the elderly packers to other supply centers, we have already managed to locate some and of the 4,400 who were with that company, only 2,0209 have tried to return to work as packers, so we are relocating them in some stores of ANTAD, National Association of Self-service and Departmental Stores AC “Akabani announced this in videoconference.

And he added that today he is going to receive a group of packers of the third age “along with a representative of Walmart to be able to conciliate”.

