GBTC Discount Presents Unique Challenge for Grayscale and Investors

Since 2013, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Fund (GBTC) has offered its investors exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) through a private, publicly traded instrument. However, the convertibility and liquidity of the trust differ greatly from an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Trusts are structured like companies, at least in a regulatory way, and are ‘fixed capital funds’ that can initially only be sold to accredited investors. This means that the number of shares available is limited and can only be accessed by retail traders through secondary markets. Also, a GBTC share cannot be traded for the underlying BTC position.

Historically, GBTC used to trade above the equivalent BTC held by the fund, which was caused by excess demand from the retail crowd. Common practice for institutional clients was to buy grayscale stocks directly at par and sell at a profit after the six-month lock-in period.

For most of 2020, GBTC shares traded at a premium to their net asset value (NAV), which ranged from 5% to 40%. However, this situation changed dramatically in March 2021. The approval of two Bitcoin ETFs in Canada went a long way towards extinguishing the GBTC premium.

ETF funds are less risky and cheaper compared to trusts. Also, there is no lock-in period and retail investors can get direct access to buy shares at par. Thus, the emergence of a better Bitcoin investment vehicle took over much of the appeal that GBTC once had.

Can DCG save GBTC?

GBTC grayscale premium to net asset value. Source: Ycharts

At the end of February, the GBTC premium entered adverse territory and holders began desperately shifting their positions to avoid getting stuck on an expensive and untradeable instrument. The situation deteriorated to an 18% discount despite the BTC price hitting an all-time high in mid-March.

On March 10, Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of Grayscale Investments, announced a plan to purchase up to $ 250 million of GBTC’s outstanding shares. Although the conglomerate did not specify the reason behind the move, the excessive discount would certainly have put a strain on its reputation.

As the situation deteriorated, DCG announced a roadmap to convert its trust funds into a US ETF, although no specific guarantees or timelines have been reported.

On May 3, the company announced that it had purchased $ 193.5 million worth of GBTC shares in April. Additionally, DCG increased its GBTC share buyback potential to $ 750 million.

Considering the $ 36.3 billion in assets under management for the GBTC trust, there is reason to believe that buying $ 500 million worth of stock might not be enough to alleviate the price discount.

Because of this, some important questions arise. For example, can DCG lose money by making such an exchange? Who is desperately selling and considering an ETF conversion?

Looking forward

As the controller of the fund manager, DCG may purchase the trust fund shares at market prices and withdraw the equivalent Bitcoin for redemption. Therefore, buying GBTC at a discount and selling BTC at market prices will consistently produce profit and there is no risk in doing this.

Aside from some funds that regularly report on their holdings, there is no way of knowing who has been selling GBTC below NAV. The only investors with 5% or more stakes are BlockFi and Three Arrows Capital, but neither have reported a reduction in their position.

So it could potentially be multiple retailers exiting the product at any cost, but it’s impossible to tell at this point.

While buying GBTC at a discount of 10% or more may seem like a bargain at first, investors should remember that as of now, there is no way out of those stocks other than selling them on the market.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.