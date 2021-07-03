Gazprom slows exports through Ukraine, pushing for Nord Stream 2 -analysts

By Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Jul 2 (.) – Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom has refrained from reserving additional capacity for supplying gas through Ukraine to meet rising demand in recent months, sending a signal that awaits the start-up of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, analysts said.

Nord Stream 2, which runs along the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, has faced criticism from the United States, which says it will increase European dependence on Russian gas. Washington imposed sanctions on the project in 2019, slowing its progress.

The project will double the annual capacity of the current Nord Stream gas pipeline to 110 billion cubic meters, more than Russia’s total gas exports to Europe for half a year.

The first line of the double-lined gas pipeline is completed and the project is expected to enter service this year.

“So far this summer, Gazprom has yet to buy any capacity in the (Ukraine) monthly auctions, so this could be seen as a strategy to push Nord Stream 2 to completion,” said Nick. Campbell, director of the consulting firm Inspired Energy.

Gazprom declined to comment.

Sergiy Makogon, director of Ukraine’s gas pipeline operator, told . that gas prices have exceeded $ 400 per 1,000 cubic meters at European gas distribution centers, reflecting Gazprom’s decision not to use additional capacity.

“I think, with this, the Kremlin is sending a clear message: It is useless to expect an increase in the volume of gas supplies without the start-up of Nord Stream 2,” he said.

The director of Gazprom’s export arm, Elena Burmistrova, acknowledged in May that customers had requested additional supply volumes. He said Gazprom “could meet the additional demand with the start-up of Nord Stream 2.”

Natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs as high temperatures have triggered demand for power generation in the Northern Hemisphere for air conditioning and as traders in some regions replenish stocks for winter .

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, Nora Buli in Oslo, Susanna Twidale and Nina Chestney in London, Vera Eckert in Frankfurt and Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv. Edited in Spanish by Michael Susin and Javier Leira)