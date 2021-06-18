Gazprom assumes responsibility for large methane leak detected

(Bloomberg) – A huge methane plume detected earlier this month over Russia was due to emergency repairs that forced the partial shutdown of a Gazprom PJSC gas pipeline, the company reported, taking responsibility for one of the most recent leaks. serious energy sector threats from this super-powerful greenhouse gas.

Gazprom’s huge methane leak, first identified in satellite data by geoanalysis firm Kayrros SAS, points to a global problem that prevents the release of a greenhouse gas with an impact 80 times greater than that of dioxide. short-term carbon. The Russian giant said its gas pipeline repairs on June 4 released 2.7 million cubic meters (1,830 metric tons) of methane. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, this has about the same impact on short-term global warming as 40,000 internal combustion vehicles in the United States driving for a year.

Kayrros estimated an emissions rate of 395 metric tons per hour, which would make Gazprom responsible for the most serious release attributed to the oil and gas sector since September 2019.

Gazprom said the gas was released after detecting a problem in its Urengoy-Center 1 gas pipeline in Russia’s Tatarstan region. The company said that “given the urgency” it was unable to use a mobile compressor station to reduce the methane released from the repairs, although it claimed to have reduced potential emissions by 22%.

The June column equaled just 0.1% of the company’s total pollution in 2019, according to analysts at Moscow-based VTB Capital. “The situation could be quite negative for sentiment on Gazprom shares,” they said in a note on Friday, although the leak is unlikely to affect their finances or operations.

Russia’s largest gas company is under pressure to do more to reduce methane emissions caused by its operations as countries in Europe, its biggest market, take a closer look at the climate impact of the fuel used to heat their homes. and feed their nets. The large amounts of methane from Russian gas come as the European Union is trying to reach the goal of net zero emissions by mid-century. This month’s leak from the Gazprom pipeline in Tatarstan is not the only one. major methane leak attributed to the Russian company. Kayrros detected another giant methane plume on May 24, with an estimated emissions rate of 214 metric tons per hour. Gazprom said this leak came as a result of two days of planned maintenance on the Urengoy-Petrovsk pipeline in Russia’s Bashkortostan region. Emissions amounted to about 900,000 cubic meters, it reported, what the company described as “in line with industrial safety standards.”

Until the June 4 release, that previous May 24 leak had been the most serious this year that Kayrros detected in public satellite data and attributed to the oil and gas sector.

Gazprom also confirmed that it was responsible for three other methane leaks that have been detected in Russia this month. The company said that in all the cases in which it tried to use part of the gas, the emissions did not exceed the norms regulated by the government and that the events would be included in its environmental reports.

Multiple studies have revealed that methane emissions from the oil and gas industry are typically higher than reported by operators and governments. Emissions of this colorless, odorless gas from the US oil and gas supply chain in 2015 were approximately 60% higher than the US Environmental Protection Agency inventory estimates, according to a 2018 study published in the journal Science.

Kayrros is one of several companies monitoring satellite data for methane clouds. The ESA data it uses is obtained by the agency’s Sentinel-5 Precursor satellite, which orbits the world about 14 times a day to produce a rough snapshot of the world’s methane hot spots. Since wind and other atmospheric conditions can affect the columns, Kayrros uses atmospheric dispersion models to estimate the emissions and the location of the source of each column.

