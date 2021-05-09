Gazoo Racing to get its hands on the next Toyota Land Cruiser 300

A few days ago we showed you the promising first recreations of the future Toyota Land Cruiser. A Land Cruiser that has already been sighted in its production facilities, and that will be called J300. It is worth mentioning that this is not the Toyota Land Cruiser sold in Spain, but a larger and more luxurious Land Cruiser, marketed years ago as the Toyota Land Cruiser V8. Although we still have to clear the question of whether it will be sold in Spain, the news is that it will have a version improved by Gazoo Racing, with an extra off-road performance.

The Toyota Land Cruiser J300 will be built on a new platform, called TNGA-F. On paper, it should continue to use a rigid rear axle, combined with independent front suspension and a traditional, stringer-and-cross member chassis. It will be a car built in the same way as the latest Land Cruisers, giving us an idea that its off-road capabilities should be as good as its predecessor. However, the latest rumors suggest that its technological load and comfort will be greater than ever.

It is not yet clear whether the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will ever be sold in Europe. We cross our fingers to make it so.

Is this the new image that will debut the Toyota Land Cruiser 2022?

The off-road world is excited about the renewal of one of its great …

It will feature state-of-the-art infotainment equipment, heated and ventilated seats, dynamic LED turn signals and all the driving aids developed by Toyota in recent years. This also means that you will have the best off-road assistance, such as the Crawl Control – a kind of off-road cruise control – or the KDSS system, capable of modulating the stiffness of the stabilizers or completely disconnecting them, achieving extreme articulation off the asphalt and good behavior on the road.

On a mechanical level, the Land Cruiser 300 will have two mechanical options: abandon the V8 in favor of a 3.5 V6 biturbo 420 hp – already released in the Lexus LS range – and will feature a six-cylinder turbodiesel option. The 3.3 liter diesel V6 it will be the most appreciated by off-road enthusiasts, since in addition to 309 hp, it will have a maximum torque of 690 Nm. Both engines will be associated with a new 10-speed torque converter gearbox. The great news is that the conventional finishes of the Land Cruiser will be joined by the GR-S version.

Interestingly, there is no mention whatsoever of a hybrid version for the Land Cruiser.

This name denotes the involvement of Gazoo Racing, and according to the leak from Japan, this version will have the focus on better off-road performance. It won’t have more power and will adopt a purist philosophy of “less is more”. Remove some of the more luxurious equipment from the Land Cruiser, mount off-road tires as standard and will possibly have some improvement at the undercarriage level – beyond a triple lock of spreads. The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will be launched globally in summer 2021.

Photos of the European Toyota Land Cruiser (J150)

Source: Autoblog