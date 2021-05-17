Gaza’s only Covid testing laboratory was hit by Israeli bombing shells

The Gaza Strip’s only laboratory testing for coronavirus It has been damaged by an Israeli bombardment and has had to completely cease its activity, according to the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip.

The target of the Israeli attacks would be the Faisal al Shawa building, located across the street from the laboratory, so it was hit by projectiles from an Israeli bombardment, Yusuf Abu Rish, Minister of Health of the Hamas Government in Gaza, was quoted by the Israeli press. The Israeli military has not commented on this at the moment.

Only the 1 percent of Gaza’s population is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a fact that, added to the high incidence rates of the virus and the crowding of civilians in shelters during the bombings, makes the authorities fear an outbreak of infections.

The attacks will continue

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reported that he has ordered the Israeli Army continue the offensive against Palestinian militias from Gaza.

“I have approved the operational plans (…). The order is to keep hitting the terrorist targets. The Army is doing well “, he explained, while highlighting the “elimination of another high command of Islamic Jihad”, the attack on a “Hamas naval unit” and new attacks on the Hamas tunnel network.

Meanwhile, the firing of rockets by Palestinian militias on Israeli territory and the disturbances between Israeli security forces and settlers, on the one hand, and Arabs from the West Bank and Israel, on the other. As a result of these disturbances, this Monday an Israeli citizen died, wounded last Tuesday during a confrontation with a group of Arabs in Lod. In total they have been counted 10 Israelis killed since escalation started of violence, seven days ago.

Crisis in Gaza

The situation in Gaza has been aggravated by a further reduction of electricity supply, which is limited to between three and four hours due to the destruction of the power lines in the bombings.

The Gaza Electricity Distribution Company has specifically explained that eight of the ten high-tension lines coming from Israel have been “seriously damaged” and has warned of the humanitarian consequences of this situation.

Also, Gaza’s only power station could stop working due to lack of diesel fuel after the closure of the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

It has also been known this Monday the death of the director of internal medicine at the Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, Aiman ​​Abú al Uf, and the Gazati psychiatrist Moen al Alul. The affiliate of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Palestinian territories has expressed its “deep sadness” over the deaths of Abu al Uf and Al Alul.

In total, WHO has reported that they are 222 Palestinians killed and 6,046 wounded since the start of the Israeli bombings. It has also counted 91 attacks against health targets, has denounced the destruction of roads, which prevents ambulance access and a “high risk of COVID-19 by the displaced population and the damage caused.”

At least 22 Palestinians have died in the West Bank, the last of them an 18-year-old boy shot by the Israeli military near Al Arub refugee camp near Hebron, according to Israeli press reports.