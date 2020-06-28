The way in which the homosexuality of Hollywood stars was understood is not the same today as it was a few decades ago and, given that this Sunday has been gay pride day, we compare how this is assumed today and how it was before.

During the 30s, 40s or 50s, actors and actresses who had this condition could not reveal it, having to lead double lives to avoid losing their contracts with large studios.

Many of them had to marry to cover their sexual preferences and only many years later the general public was able to learn that this gallant or that beautiful girl liked people of the same sex.

This was the case of Rock Hudson, actor in films like « Gigante » (George Stevens, 1956) or « The Last Sunset » (Robert Aldrich, 1961), who only a short time before dying from complications caused by AIDS, revealed himself that he was gay. But one of the strategies used to hide it was his marriage to a secretary and interior decorator named Phyllis Lucille Gates, which lasted three years.

Others who led double lives so as not to lose their jobs in the cinema were Montgomery Clift, Anthony Perkins or Tab Hunter.

Also the actress Barbara Stanwyck was married on several occasions, but according to what has been disclosed, she belonged to « The Sewing Circle », a private group of homosexuals and lesbians that existed in the golden age of Hollywood, and to which figures of the moment such as Marlene Dietrich, Joan Crawford, Greta Garbo, among others, belonged.

Today, things have changed, and not only are many actors and actresses making their sexual preference public, but there are many characters in movies and television series who are gay. Something that if it was done in the past, was handled in a very subtle way.

An example of the opening is the fact that the character of Solo, who played George Takei (gay actor) in the original series « Star Trek », was made gay in the latest films in the series, and in which he plays him John Cho.

The list of cinema figures that have come out of the closet is long and although some assure that they are denied roles, others say that it is known that they are gay has not affected their careers.

An example of this are the cases of the actors Matt Bomer and Luke Evans. The first has complained publicly that due to his homosexual condition he is not given roles as virile characters, such as Christian Gray. « If you’re gay, you better shut it up and not show it, because otherwise nobody will hire you, » said Bomer, actor in films like « The Nice Guys » (Shane Black, 2016) or « Magic Mike » (Steven Soderberg, 2012), according to an interview for GQ magazine.

The other side of the coin is offered by Luke Evans (« Furious 7 », James Wan, 2015; « Professor Marston and Wonder Woman », Angela Robinson, 2017), who is openly gay and claims to have had no problems because of it. time to get your papers.« I don’t think I would be in this business, feeling that they were not giving me papers because of who I am in my personal life », the interpreter explained to The Jackal Magazine.

Other actors who also do not hide their homosexuality are Ian McKellen, Jim Parsons, Neil Patrick Harris or Ruppert Everett.

An even more troublesome story because of her lesbian status in Hollywood is the one Ellen Page has had. The actress, who announced she was gay in 2014, told the Huffington Post that going public gave new meaning to her life. “Something transformed in me; and not just emotionally. Because physically I was also feeling bad: I had panic attacks, I had stomach problems, « Page said, Who also revealed that her experience as a gay woman in Hollywood « has been, for the most part, extremely negative. »

Other actresses who are openly lesbian today are Jodie Foster, Ellen Degeneres, Rosie O’donnell, Lily Tomlin, among others.