Gay porn is all the rage on Twitter and OnlyFans has a lot to do with it

Dani Robles’ account is a showcase for his account OnlyFans. Group sex, oral or anal sex. All kinds of gay porn videos and all on the same social network: Twitter. The social network has become in recent years the preferred platform for both professional and amateur actors who want to publish pornographic content. They are not violating the rules of the platform, even if it is considered sensitive content. But, while some criticize that gay porn is available to everyone – minors included – others defend the freedom to publish all kinds of content.

«Twitter is today the best social network that exists to share what you want and without censorship. It has become a safe social network for people who work in the sector and to promote gay porn. ” Dani Robles is clear that Twitter is the best way to publicize the content he publishes on OnlyFans but also for the productions he stars in, as well as events in which he participates. In other cases, like Joan’s (who prefers to keep her username anonymous) her profession is not related to gay porn. However, publish weekly videos on Twitter of her having sex with other men.

Gay porn on Twitter or how to feel free

Joan uses her Twitter account to meet other gay people and to network. This is how he has met other accounts of men who post gay porn videos and, on some occasions, photos have even been sent by direct message. Her goal is not to dedicate herself to the porn industry, neither make money. At least for now. Although this was his intention, for actors like Dani Robles it is not a problem.

“There have always been a lot of people who have liked homemade porn because they think that the actors are superficial and that the stories are not real. That is why there is also a wave of followers of OnlyFans », he explained to Hypertextual. He also stressed that this type of gay porn content on Twitter or other social networks does not affect the sector. Because to be a porn actor, “the steps are the same: submit your candidacy to a production company and let it decide yes or no.”

“I think it’s great that gay porn videos are posted on Twitter because everyone has the right to feel free.” Dani robles

OnlyFans enters the scene

But not everyone sees it in the same way. Alejandro Villena, a psychologist specializing in addiction to pornography and a member of the Dale una Vuelta Association, acknowledged that he does not understand the need that many people have to exhibit themselves to the public. “We live in one overexposure of our privacy, to hypersexualize the smallest in the series, “he indicated. «But, above all that this content I return to the same, it is to make money, it is not to educate your children, your students or your little sisters. In the end it is people who seek to obtain attention, visits, likes, promotions, money or any lucrative purpose ».

Beyond gay porn videos on Twitter, Villena refers to the rise of OnlyFans during the coronavirus quarantine and also to other platforms such as Pornhub. In this sense, he warned that minors are highly exposed to this type of content. The psychologist defines this industry as a porn addiction enhancerAlthough one of the biggest problems is the growing reach of porn on the internet. “It is an industry that is interested in getting views at all costs, the more the better, it is not an industry that wants us to develop a healthy and free sexuality, that gives them a little more equal,” he added.

OnlyFans is one of the industry platforms that Alejandro Villena refers to. In this specific case, the danger is that it makes any young person believe that Being a sex cam is the dream profession and desirable, it also makes users have a very powerful power that is “I get what I want if I pay.”

“All this is a danger to understand that in sexuality consent is something basic, and that using power or money to have sex is not something desirable for sexual health.” Alejandro Villena

Gay porn on Twitter is not illegal … in quotes

Erotic content creators on OnlyFans have risen exponentially since the pandemic. So has the number of users who follow them. The same has happened on Twitter with accounts that post gay porn videos. R. has 229,000 followers on his main profile and three other accounts between 35 and 90,000 followers. All with the same type of content.

Pornography is allowed on Twitter as long as it is marked as sensitive content

A quick glance on your own leads to other users posting porn on Twitter and once inside this maelstrom of content, a wide range of videos and profiles of this type. Unlike other social networks like Instagram, which blocks full nude images or videos, the rules are different on Twitter.

Pornography is allowed on the platform, as long as it is consensual and when is marked as sensitive content. “This allows people who do not want to see this type of content receive a warning, which they must accept before viewing the content you have published,” they indicate in their policies. This is the case of Dani Robles, who received a notification from Twitter that his profile would be marked within this category.

‘Vulture porn’

Despite the measures that Twitter can take, for some they are not enough. Antonio Marcos is a producer of X films and president of the Association of Producers and Editors of Works and Recordings and Audiovisuals (Apeoga). In an interview with Hipertextual, Marcos stressed that all adult film productions cannot be available to children and that the industry has done everything possible to make it so. For example, the producer explained that a platform has been created in Spain called Vivex.tv that forces users to enter the DNI data in order to view adult content.

However, the scope of this project cannot be compared to the popularity of Pornhub, OnlyFans, or Twitter accounts with gay porn videos. On the one hand, Antonio Marcos understands that a young person feels attracted to pornographic content. “We have all been young and as we also have a bad sexual education, logically we follow our hormones.” However, film producer X believes that there is a latent danger in the way porn is consumed today.

For Marcos, the pornography that is available on the internet is not based on sexual satisfaction but is a great business to market with the data of the users. “That’s why it’s free.” He calls this type of content “vulture porn” and recognizes that it is difficult to fight against something that is free and to which everyone has access.

«The objective of adult cinema is to make you have a good time and reach your fantasy. Feel that you are living that story. Currently, vulture pornography seeks only the striking to get you on that platform. Antonio Marcos

OnlyFans: a real triumph?

He also warned of the dangers of commercializing porn. One of them is to sell the image that through an OnlyFans account a person can reach earn thousands of euros per month. This image, he claimed, is false. “They are offering some kids who have no other means of earning a living an idea of ​​a comfortable future because they do it from home. But they only sell the success stories, It’s not real”.

The other danger is, as the psychologist Alejandro Villena pointed out, the education that minors or young people who consume this type of pornographic content do not receive. Film producer X spoke with this medium about the nomevaciles.com initiative that seeks to teach young people the dangers of unprotected sex or social media safety when sharing intimate videos or photos. The difference is that it does so through videos starring relevant figures in the world of porn movies such as Nacho Vidal, Jordi ENP or Apolonia Lapiedra. But the project has not had the expected impact, especially when compared to the OnlyFans boom.

Porn on Twitter: the homosexual niche

Also with gay porn videos on Twitter. Although the content that can be found is of all kinds –also for heterosexuals– The homosexual makes a difference by the number and thousands of followers who share it. Why is this so? The porn actor Dani Robles opined that many gay men who upload intimate content are more exhibitionistic than heterosexuals.

Some straight people may be ashamed of their sexuality

In fact, despite the fact that porn videos are included within homosexuality, there is almost no pornographic content between women. On this, the actor added that many women are more careful when publishing, for example, explicit photographs. Much more if it is a video having sex.

In this sense, an article in the American magazine Vox pointed out that compared to heterosexual culture, people who identify as gay or queer are often very more open when talking about sexual desire. For example, on Grindr it is very common for explicit photos and videos to be shared, some of them not very different from those that could be found on Twitter.

On the other hand, an interviewee by the magazine stated that many heterosexual people still feel ashamed to talk about their sexual preferences. “I feel that there are still aspects of a heteronormative life that make us ashamed of our own sexuality.”

