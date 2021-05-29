Gavin MacLeod, ‘Vacation at Sea’ captain, dies at 90

Gavin macleod, the veteran actor who played Captain Stubing on the popular series Vacation at Sea died this Saturday at 90 years old, as confirmed by his nephew, Mark See, reports NBC.

MacLeod, after a successful career as a television actor, in 1977 it was gotten up to Vacations in the sea (in English The Love Boat), that emitted the chain ABC. The hour-long romantic comedy set on a cruise ship ran for 10 years. Even after the end of the series in 1987, the actor returned for the telephime The Love Boat: A Valentine Voyage in 1990 and for the episode Reunion of the series Love Boat: The Next Wave in 1998.

The New York Times said of him in 2010: “Perhaps no actor has assumed a distinctive role in the way that MacLeod has done it with Captain Stubing. Since Vacations at Sea was released, she has been a spokesperson for Princess Cruises. “

In 1997, the actor joined the rest of the cast of the legendary series on the Oprah show, in what was the first appearance of the full cast since the show was canceled. Another cast meeting happened in 2013 on The Talk show.

MacLeod was born Allan George See in Mount Kisco, New York. His mother worked for Reader’s Digest magazine, while his father was an electrician who was part of the Chippewa Native American tribe.

He grew up in Pleasantville, New York, and went to Ithaca College, where he studied acting and graduated in 1952. After serving in the United States Air Force, he moved to New York City and worked at Radio City Music Hall. as an usher and elevator operator while looking for work as an actor. During this time he changed his stage name to Gavin MacLeod. He lost his hair very young, which turned out to be a barrier when he was a young man looking for an acting job, but a hairpiece solved the problem.