Gavin MacLeod, Captain of ‘Vacation at Sea’, Dies at 90

This Saturday May 29 Gavin Macleod, Captain Merrill Stubing, has died at the age of 90 in the series ‘Vacation at Sea’. The actor has died of natural causes in Palm Desert, his family has informed the media. Macleod was born in Pleasantville, New York, in 1931 and began his acting career on the Broadway stage in 1955 alongside Shelley Winters. Then he moved to Los Angeles where he landed a small role in “The True Story of Lynn Stuart.” He became bald at 18 and had to start wearing hairpieces and according to him they only gave him roles as “pimps, perverts, abusers and child molesters.”

Before signing for ‘Vacation by the Sea’, Macleod was one of the protagonists of the CBS series ‘The Girl on TV’ between 1970 and 1977, for which he received two Golden Globe nominations. He only participated in two episodes of ‘Hawaii 5.0’ as the drug dealer Big Chicken, and yet he assured that he was one of the characters he was most stopped by on the street.

Best known for his television roles, he also played a large part of his career in film and other of his most notable works include the films ‘McHale’s Navy Joins the Air Force’, ‘Operation Pacific’ alongside Cary Grant and Tony Curtis o ‘The Burning Yang-Tsé’ directed by Robert Wise where he acted with his friend Steve McQueen and Richard Attenborough. In 1970 he played the mechanic Moriarty in ‘Kelly’s Violent’ starring Clint Eastwood, Donald Sutherland and Telly Savales, and we also saw him in ‘The Summit of Heroes’,’ The One Who Killed for Pleasure ‘and’ The Raid of a Thousand planes’, all three war-themed.

The tributes

This is how some of his friends and colleagues of Gavin Macleod have said goodbye on social networks:

“My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food), and my comic conspirator. I’ll see you in a bit, Gavin. Tell the gang I’ll see you guys in a bit. Betty (White) Now it’s just you and me. “

When I was a kid in the 70s and 80s, I spent many Saturday nights with my mom, my dad, my brother and my sister watching ‘Vacation at the Sea’. I was very sad to learn that Gavin MacLeod had unexpectedly traveled to Puerto Vallarta from heaven. Thanks for the many memories, Captain Stubing, here and on WJM-TV! D.E.P”.

Murray * gathers his courage *: Mary, I LOVE YOU.

Mary * super platonic hug *: and I love you too.

Final scene.

RIP Gavin Macleod

“Gavin MacLeod will always be a member of our family and the best neighbor anyone can have. Our hearts ache, we will miss him terribly, and we will love him forever. Good luck, dear friend.”

Besides actor, MacLeod was the honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades for 5 years, until 2011, He published a book on marital relations and alcoholism with his wife, with whom he also presented a television program for 14 years: Back on Course, on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.