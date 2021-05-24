Gavin Lux Julio Uríaas game Dodgers today Major League Baseball 2021 news in Spanish

Gavin lux the shortstop of the Dodgers from Los Angeles wanted to make one of Omar Vizquel by hand and threw the play perfect and all to the mexican Julio Urías the afternoon of today Sunday 23 May 2021 on MLB.

In most of the perfect or no hit no run games in MLB there are plays that help keep them like the one you had made. Gavin lux before trying to make a clean hand play in the best style of Omar Vizquel, against a hit by Mike Tauchman, when he looked like he should and he could grab it with the glove and throw to the initial without problem:

Yes OK Gavin lux He had saved the perfect game for Julio Urías with a catch and had contributed offensively with a grand slam, he missed in the sixth inning loss.

Similarly great output of Julio Urías with the Dodgers, winning his game 7 so far on the season 2021 from MLB with 10 strikeouts in six innings he threw, where he only got two runs on three hits.

This would be the 7th. victory of the Dodgers Y Julio Urías use the number 7, so we can say the 7th. Lucky.

What’s more, Julio Urías He went 3-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Image by Alberto Hernández