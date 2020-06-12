Few times has all of humanity been so dependent on a vaccine. Specifically, that of the covid-19. Very closely follows the race of scientists to develop it, the debates about its possible effectiveness, when it will be possible to start mass manufacturing and how it will be distributed among the population. One of the concerns is that the poorest nations are excluded from the benefits of immunization. To avoid this, the Global Alliance for Vaccination (Gavi) has requested $ 2 billion from its donors for a first campaign to immunize health workers and people at higher risk. An additional effort to the 8,800 million that has been raised this June 2020 to continue supporting the most vulnerable countries in the next five years to acquire and supply the vaccines that already exist against pneumonia, polio or measles to their children. . If the pandemic allows it.

In Mahulane, a rural community in southern Mozambique, they know well what it is to wait for doses of vaccines. One hot morning in early March, hundreds of people wait for hours in the shade of a large tree for the arrival of the vaccination brigade that, each month, travels to communities far from the health services. 40% of Mozambique’s population lives more than 10 kilometers from the nearest health center; and they are usually the poorest, those who do not have the resources or the means to attend consultations. Therefore, vaccines go out to meet them.

At lunchtime, a team of restrooms walk the last stretch of road that separates the dirt road from the place chosen to gather the residents of Mahulane, which is 20 kilometers from the nearest medical facility. They carry portable coolers, which contain immunization doses of measles, pneumonia or polio, among others, at the appropriate storage temperature, as well as medications, tables and chairs. In a few minutes, professionals set up a clinic.

A scale hangs from one of the thicker branches, it is the area for monitoring the nutritional status of children; A few steps further, a doctor passes consultation, performs malaria tests and dispenses medications for this and other ailments. In this area, the most common diseases are diarrhea, pneumonia and malaria. In a more remote and discreet corner of this mobile outdoor center, a nurse advises on contraceptive methods and supplies them, either by injection or pills, to those who do not want to become pregnant. “To put on an implant or an IUD, they have to go to the hospital,” says Joana Mauricio, head of the service.

At least 80 million children under one year of age in 68 countries are at risk of becoming ill in the future due to the interruption of vaccination campaigns due to covid-19

Julia Jaime, 20, has come to the scene to vaccinate her one-year-old baby, Erish. It is the first time she has attended one of these sessions, animated by community health activists in her area. “When I became pregnant, the nurses informed me of the importance of vaccines. I know they are good for children, “he says. For her, it would have been an impossible effort to go to the hospital to receive the doses that correspond to her little one. “It is difficult to go. When I have come for an emergency, I have had to walk three hours to go and another three to return, “he says. Neither she nor her husband, 22, have a stable job; only temporary jobs in agriculture or gathering firewood. The couple not only do not have the resources to pay for a transfer to the medical center, but sometimes they do not even get to eat. “I want to live better,” he ends.

On the other side of the folding table, Delisio Acacio, a 34-year-old public health technician, writes down in a large paper notebook the names of the creatures and the vaccines administered to them. So on the next visit you will have data on the local child population and the doses they will need. This time, he has brought 40 from pneumonia, 80 from polio, 20 for measles, he lists. “We will come in three months. We have financing, although there is a shortage of resources, ”he points out before knowing that the coronavirus pandemic would affect the normal operation of this type of program.

All the information on vaccination in the country is registered in paper books. Although there is a telephone follow-up in case of not going for the corresponding doses, 5% of children still remain unvaccinated, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Isaac Griberg (GAVI)

At least 80 million children under the age of one in 68 countries are at risk of becoming ill in the future due to the interruption of vaccination campaigns due to measures to stop the expansion of covid-19. It is the joint complaint of Gavi, the WHO and Unicef. Since March 2020, routine childhood immunization services have stopped on a global scale. More than half (53%) of the 129 countries with available data in this regard reported in April partial and total suspensions of their programs. At that time, Mozambique —which accumulates 472 cases and two died to this day, June 10, 2020— maintained the usual services in health facilities, sources from the Ministry of Health confirm, but not the activities outside of them to avoid infections . For the inhabitants of populations like Mahulane, poor and remote, it means saying goodbye to vaccines.

Once a month, a team of immunizers left the hospitals to protect the health of those who could not go looking for them. “The objective is to immunize 20% of the population with this brigade system. Because when people live far away, how else can they go to be vaccinated?” Explains Cyril Nogier, Gavi’s manager for Mozambique, during a visit to the last March in the country to assess progress. The goal, however, will have to wait. Efforts are now focused on preventing a health catastrophe from the new coronavirus.

The pandemic tests the progress that Gavi-supported countries, 40 in Africa, have made in the past two decades. Mozambique — at position 180 out of 189 in the UN Human Development Index — has had the help of this global alliance since its creation in 2000. “First we only sent vaccines. Then we did more: technical training, strengthening the public system and support for the units of the mobile brigades to vaccinate “, Nogier details. “Gavi has contributed 280 million dollars to vaccination in Mozambique. And for 2021 we have requested aid of 33 million dollars,” says Graça Matsinhe, responsible for the Immunization Program of the Mozambican Ministry of Health. Thanks to the support – the cost of vaccines is shared between Gavi and the government (20%) – this poor country has achieved 95% immunization coverage, says Matsinhe. “The 5% that we need to immunize lives in remote areas,” he adds. “We no longer have measles. In Maputo: zero cases. If there are any outside. But it is no longer a public health problem. We eradicated polio, as well as cases of neonatal tetanus, which was very common,” completes the list. Rosa Marlene, General Director of Public Health.

The objective is to immunize 20% of the population with this brigade system. Because when people live far away, how else can they get vaccinated? Cyril Nogier, Head of Gavi for Mozambique

Ruth Bechtel, director of the NGO VillageReach in the country, notes, however, that they lack reliable data on who and where are those people who do not receive vaccines. “When we answer why people are left out, we can work out solutions,” he muses. “In a lost opportunity study, we learned that some of the factors are remoteness, lack of information, or lack of medication; if people leave without vaccinating children, they no longer return.” To meet these people outside the immunization radar, the expert suggests the electronic registration of children “and cross data with health centers.”

That would only be possible if the healthcare system was computerized. But paper is the norm. At the Xipamanine health center in Maputo, Arlinda Ingonane knows that between January and the first of March 2020, 1,515 children have been vaccinated because she reads it in a large book with handwritten notes. Information is retrieved from its pages if any mother loses the baby’s book. “This serves to control the children who do not return and so we follow up, we call the phones that the mother has given us to see what has happened and to tell them that they have to come,” he says. “With two months to go, we turn to the search book.”

“We need infrastructure, space. And being able to have computers. So there is no security. We could lose all the information.” Ingonane remembers that a storm like Idai, the cyclone that devastated the central part of the country in March 2019, could destroy his entire archive. They would no longer know that Cecilia, 19, came to the center with her first daughter, Fineria Manuela, nine months old, to immunize herself and the girl against tetanus and measles. Or that three-month-old Endy, the first child of Amelia Antonia, 26, has vomited after being vaccinated against rotavirus.

The lack of resources is exacerbated when the pressure is greater. Mozambique had significant health challenges before the pandemic, and to its credit had great achievements such as reducing infant mortality from 201 children under five years of age per 1,000 live births in 1997 to 97 in 2011 and 79 in 2018, according to official data. . The challenges will be there when the emergency passes, the hope is that progress in immunization and child protection, too.

