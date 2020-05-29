Gaussin and Total are jointly developing the world’s first fully electric aircraft refueling truck. It is called ‘Art Full Elec’ and, although it is currently a prototype, it is intended to start operating in Airbus facilities in Toulouse (France) this same year.

This electric vehicle is capable of towing two fuel tankers, with a capacity of 30 tons each. It is expected to start work towards the end of 2020. This particular truck is the result of the association of Gaussin and Total, whose subsidiary Saft has four decades of experience in the design and production of batteries for electric and hybrid industrial vehicles.

In fact, it will be Saft who will provide the lithium-ion batteries for what, according to the parties involved, will be a future fleet of vehicles destined at different airports. The batteries will be developed and manufactured at Saft’s facilities in the French region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, while Gaussin will be in charge of manufacturing the rest of the vehicle.

This first firm order will allow Gaussin to expand its offer of electric vehicles, in which it has long experience. The company designs, develops and markets vehicles related to the field of transport and logistics, especially for port terminals, logistics and airports. In recent times it has been developing autonomous driving technologies, as well as vehicles electrified by batteries and fuel cells.

Total is the largest supplier of jet fuel in Europe and Africa, and is present at around 300 airports worldwide. It mainly produces and markets oils, petroleum and natural gas (methane), although it is also expanding the commercialization of low-CO2 energy.

The French group plans to install around 1,000 fast charging points for electric vehicles by the end of 2022, with power ratings of up to 175 kW, at 300 points across Europe. It will also start manufacturing batteries for electric cars together with the PSA Group starting in 2023.

