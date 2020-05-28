Since April 9 the cycle has included 20 performances and the most watched concert has been the one of Doctor Deseo, with 250,000 spectators

BILBAO, May 28 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Biscayan band Gatibu will be in charge of closing this Saturday the program of telematic performances that BBK has offered within the Sala Etxean cycle, promoted during the confinement. Since April 9, there have been 20 live music, theater or monologue performances that have so far had more than 930,000 views from 57 countries and of which the Doctor Deseo concert has been the most viewed, with more than 250,000 virtual viewers.

In a statement, the entity recalled that the Sala BBK Etxean initiative comes to an end this Saturday, with a special concert offered in the hall itself by the Gernika band led by singer Álex Sardui. The performances have been broadcast on social networks and the website of the Bilbao venue itself, in addition to Telebilbao, which will also offer this last concert starting at 10:00 on Saturday.

The initiative began on April 9 when the BBK cultural center decided to open its doors to a program that “helped to cope with social isolation and supported the Basque cultural sector, since the closure of cultural spaces decreed by the central government was causing a significant economic damage “.

In the opinion of the entity, the success of the idea has been due to “the adaptability and rapid availability of the BBK Room, which has managed to manage the necessary actions to offer quality entertainment and programming in adverse and not at all facilitating conditions, and with all the sanitary security measures that the occasion required. “

BBK has highlighted in its statement “the good reception this initiative has had in the cultural sector and among the Biscayan public”, and has once again thanked the artists and agents for joining it. ”

With the Gatibu performance, the cycle will add a total of 21 live music, theater or monologue shows during eight consecutive weekends. In addition to the 935,000 views recorded so far, the promoters’ social networks have achieved more than 100,000 subscribers and more than 30,000 hits per concert.

The most watched concert of BBK Sala Etxean has been the one starring Doctor Deseo with more than 250,000 spectators, of which 228,760 were through Telebilbao, 13,598 on YouTube and 8,170 on social networks. The Basque performers Izaro follow, with 102,923 spectators and Eñaut Elorrieta (Ken Zazpi), with almost 60,371.

Donostiarra Mikel Erentxun stood above 50,000 spectators and Gari (Hertzainak) and Shinova in turn surpassed the barrier of 40,000 views. Like all of the above, Gatibu’s performance can be followed through the website (https://salabbk.bbk.eus/) and the Sala BBK’s social networks (Youtube, Twitter and Facebook), and the TeleBilbao network.