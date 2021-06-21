Gates Divorce Targets $ 170B Manager

(Bloomberg) – For nearly three decades, Michael Larson has quietly managed one of the world’s greatest fortunes with one priority: keeping his mega-millionaire bosses out of the headlines.

The conservative stakes, the bland office, the generic sounding name of the investment firm; All of these aspects were carefully designed to protect Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates from public criticism and to produce steady, if seemingly unimpressive, returns.

The couple’s divorce announcement last month wiped out this carefully curated image. Unflattering details were leaked, including a report that Larson had allegedly harassed and intimidated some employees.

On Monday, a spokesperson said that Bill and Melinda Gates Investments (BMGI), the 100-person team led by Larson that oversees his personal fortune and the endowment of the foundation that bears his name, changed its designation to Cascade Asset Management Co. La The name looks a lot like Cascade Investment, which has historically been the part of BMGI that manages the Gates’ personal wealth.

The rebranding is the latest step in the development of what will happen to one of the world’s greatest fortunes when Gates and French Gates finalize their divorce. Larson was hired by billionaire Microsoft Corp. in the mid-1990s to oversee such wealth.

The growing portfolio under his watch, estimated by Bloomberg News at about $ 170 billion, has generated returns over the years that outperform the broader stock market by about one percentage point, according to financial documents and people familiar with the matter.

The record illustrates the priorities of the upper strata of the ultra-rich, where investment horizons span generations and the riskiest bets often do not exceed the value of a good reputation. Part of Larson’s job was to help Bill Gates maintain his image as a billionaire dedicated to solving the world’s challenges, rather than making bold moves that could attract scrutiny.

“The price that some of these people are willing to pay to stay away from the headlines is high,” said Tayyab Mohamed, co-founder of Agreus Group.

The divorce and recent revelations about Cascade’s work culture, reported by the New York Times, raise questions about what’s next for Larson and the fortune he oversees. A Cascade spokesperson said BMGI is changing its name “to accommodate the changing needs of the Gates family and their philanthropic work,” and that the investment strategy and organizational structure of the group will not change.

French Gates, whose name was added to BMGI in 2014, has remained in the spotlight after Cascade transferred equity stakes worth more than $ 3 billion to him, leading some in the industry to speculate that Melinda Gates he plans to claim even greater control of his share of the wealth. Their combined fortune stands at more than $ 140 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Larson, 61, admitted that he sometimes used harsh language in response to the Times reports, but denied mistreating staff. A representative for Cascade said the issues were examined and did not warrant his dismissal. A representative for Gates did not respond to a request for comment.

Mohamed said it’s no wonder Larson remained in office after the indictments, given his decades-long tenure with Gates and the loyalty that has likely been engendered.

“If Larson hadn’t had the professional impact that he had, it would be a simple yes, he should resign,” said Mohamed, whose company helps family wealth managers fill leadership positions.

Larson, often dressed in a pink shirt, avoids being the center of attention and rarely attends conferences for professional wealth managers. A former bond fund manager, he earned Gates’ loyalty by offering consistent returns and instilling in employees the notion that his primary focus was protecting his benefactor’s good name, according to people familiar with Cascade, who asked not to be named.

The manager had ample leeway from Gates in investment decisions, they said. French Gates rarely attended meetings in Cascade’s early days, aside from the annual face-to-face meeting, and when she did, she was often a passive participant, according to one of the people familiar with the firm.

She was unaware of most of the allegations involving Larson “given her lack of ownership and control over BMGI,” her spokeswoman, Courtney Wade, said in a statement.

It is not clear where French Gates keeps his money, including the more than $ 3 billion that was transferred by Cascade, and if he is now establishing a family wealth manager of his own. He also runs Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company founded in 2015 that focuses on racial and gender equality, and employs approximately 90 people.

Original Note: Gates Split Casts Harsh Glare on $ 170 Billion Money Manager (3)

