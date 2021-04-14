Gaten Matarazzo wants a Dustin spin-off

Share

While we wait for the fourth season of Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo revealed that he wants a spin-off of Dustin in the style of WandaVision.

Stranger Things is working on its fourth season, which is not yet known when it will arrive on Netflix but it is estimated that throughout this year. With the arrival of a new installment, fans are wondering if there is a possibility of extending the franchise. And apparently, Gaten Matarazzo himself, would like a spin-off of Dustin and Steve. Will it be possible?

The 18-year-old actor thinks this Stranger Things spin-off would be a great idea. However, he wants something more, since he believes that a product focused only on these two characters would not give much of itself. For that reason, he believes that a WandaVision-style spin-off would be something very novel and entertaining. “I think a Dustin-Steve spin-off would be nice if it was in a weird format. As if they did not do a complete program “, affirmed the actor in the first place.

Maybe you are interested in:

A Game of Thrones actor joins Stranger Things

In the WandaVision style

Gaten Matarazzo is clear that he wants to forget about anything that comes close to a conventional long-running series. In the event that they decide to make a Stranger Things spin-off, the actor thinks that a miniseries that is genuinely original should be carried out: “As a ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ type thing or as a web series type thing where in YouTube, there are weekly episodes of little pranks that get into, like from time to time, like a sketch show. That would be great. You break the format… I don’t know if a complete Dustin and Steve series is sustainable. What are they going to do for a whole season, just them?

At the moment it is not known if this will happen, since they are ideas that the same protagonist of the series proposed. But if so, we hope to face a striking product that is out of the ordinary.

Share