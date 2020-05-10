The Ministry of Health (SSA) reported that the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic in Mexico will be on May 8, not on 6 as announced last Friday. Read: Price of the dollar today Wednesday May 6, 2020, exchange rate

“Without interventions, the maximum point we would have had on April 2, a very early peak. We have gained time, the prediction is that we will have it on May 8 and I am aware that I previously said May 6,” explained Hugo López Gatell. , undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

Curve of the epidemic in the Valley of Mexico. Photo: SSA.

By updating the prediction, you see an additional gain because it went from May 6 to 8, and from 6 to 8 the curve is even flatter. “

At a press conference, the official clarified that flattening the curve does not mean the epidemic disappears.

Epidemics cannot be stopped overnight, this will continue only if people stay home, “he reiterated.

He also indicated that more than half of the epidemic cycle is still missing.

They warn opacity in spending to attend Covid-19

The federal government and 27 states in the country have not reported how much they have spent to address the health emergency caused by Covid-19, Transparencia Mexicana and Tojil alerted.

In a joint statement, the organizations indicated that only Mexico City, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Sinaloa and Sonora have reported the resources they have used during the pandemic, which together total 4,951 million pesos.

Estefanía Medina, co-founder of Tojil, said that it is worrying that the rest of the entities have not yet made transparent the resources they have exercised, especially considering that the 32 state and federal governments have announced that they will spend around 636 thousand 372 million of pesos.

“It is a very worrying subject for what we are already seeing and it was what was expected, possible price premiums, possible conflicts of interest and opacity in the contracts,” he said by telephone.

The health emergency, he considered, should not be a pretext for states and the Federation not to report on the acquisition of goods and services or to exercise resources outside the framework of the law.

“We believe that, on the contrary, instead of relaxing the controls, they should be much more efficient at the moment because the health sector, it has been shown in various investigations, is one of the most vulnerable to corruption issues,” he warned.

Following the pandemic, Transparencia Mexicana, led by Eduardo Bohórquez, and Tojil, implemented an initiative called #SusanaVigilancia to assess how transparent the entities and the federal government are with regard to the information they issue about the coronavirus and the resources they use to attend the emergency.

Medina said that 29 entities have created microsites on their web portals to inform their inhabitants about the pandemic, only Tabasco, Campeche and Morelos have not.

“We invite states and the Federation to join in with what some entities are already doing and publish the hiring data on these official websites. We believe that this is an urgent matter and we hope that, for the next report, in a week, we can see a substantial improvement in what is happening, “he said.

