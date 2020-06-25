Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell launched strong criticism against Walmart and the brand must be vigilant, after criticism by various consumers.

Walmart and other stores have restricted consumer access at their points of sale.

The use of face masks has become mandatory at these points of sale.

Various videos on social networks show how employees of stores such as Walmart have to expose themselves to being infected with COVID-19, to prevent the entry of people who do not wear face masks or who are older adults.

These restrictions have been imposed to allow entry to stores, however, the federal government considers that they are discriminatory and that, being private entities, they do not have to “overinterpret” these rules, at a time when the number of infections does not stop and the containment measures of the federal and local government have been relaxed, despite adding more than 24,000 deaths from COVID-19 nationwide.

Gatell’s call against Walmart

The Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell made a call to all Walmart stores in the world, to no longer engage in unfavorable practices against the consumer, during the contingency for COVID-19 that is being experienced.

The warning was made after being questioned about the restrictions that the chain of stores has imposed in Mexico, by preventing the passage of people considered vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the elderly.

« We respectfully urge this supermarket chain to which you refer that in Sonora, Hermosillo or anywhere in Mexico and hopefully the world does not engage in this practice, which is not very favorable, » the official explained to the question. from a journalist, who questioned him during the press conference on Wednesday about whether it was correct for the supermarket brand to have these restrictions.

The recommendation to which Walmart must be vigilant is that Gatell considered that it is a bad practice that has already been identified by the federal government and referred to a background, when on May 10, a health professional came with her daughter and did not allowed him access to a Walmart store in Sonora, the fact was considered by Conapred as an act of discrimination.

The Conapred, however, has been unknown by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but it is cited by the undersecretary of health, which is an inconsistency.

« The purpose of health security measures is to protect people, but obviously there are multiple realities of people and health security measures must always be interpreted for the benefit of people. »

This is one of the many criticisms of Gatell, to which Walmart must be vigilant, since the official considered that in the restrictions that Walmart applies, the principle of law called pro person applies and recognized that there is no sense in making life more difficult for a person, he said, lives in certain conditions.

« It is an overinterpretation of health security measures, it does not have a clear reasoned meaning. Any private entity is not a health authority, therefore it cannot claim the right to interpret health security measures and must consult with the health authority. » the relaxation of alert measures by the federal and local governments, such as the posting of recommendations to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

