Gata took her sick calf to a hospital guard and the doctors treated him

The stray animal appeared at a health center in Istanbul, Turkey, with its little kitten

A turkish kitten touched all cat lovers when their photos went viral with her calf in an Istanbul hospital. The cat arrived at the health center with her sick puppy.

Merve Özan, a 24-year-old graphic designer, was the first to publish the image where the animal is seen carrying its young in its mouth. This was the April 27.

According to Turkish media, several local workers intervened and helped the animals, which they then referred to a veterinarian.

In Turkey, the care of stray animals is widely installed, which is fed and cared for as if they were home pets.

.