The cook Francis Paniego.

Madrid, Jun 17 . .- Indigenous product, simpler elaborations, conquest of the local public before the foreseeable fall of international tourism or solidarity to feed those who are hungry are some of the paths that gastronomy is already taking in Latin America and Spain to get back on track.

This was stated by several of its protagonists in a virtual meeting organized by the Basque Culinary Center in San Sebastián and Ñam, responsible for the most relevant gastronomic festival in Chile, which began with a minute of silence in memory of the Peruvian chef Ciro Watanabe, who died on 6 June due to chronic illness.

For Josep Roca, sommelier of the three Michelin stars El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, northeastern Spain), which will reopen on June 23, gastronomy must have « an important social role in the fight against hunger », in addition to establishing » more ties with the community « and » generating value through ethical, social and environmental authenticity « .

He agreed with the need to contribute to « appeasing hunger with a solidarity aspect in the daily work » Marcelo Cicali (Bar Liguria, Chile), who also calls for more attention for the « ancestral cuisine of the native peoples »: « I see hummus in many restaurants in Chile but none with milloquines. We have to be proud of our history. «

Gastronomy continues to show its most supportive face in this pandemic, and as an example of this Francisca Diban, from the Chilean platform Food for All, who cares for « two million people who have nothing to eat », in addition to helping producers indigenous and restaurants.

They ask for donations of 4 euros with which they buy food and pay the salaries of cooks whose restaurants are closed. « It could continue in the long term because hunger was not invented by COVID, but the need has increased. »

Considered the great ambassador of Chilean cuisine, Rodolfo Guzmán (Boragó), he said that chefs should now be « feeders » more than ever and should strive to improve the diet of each country in order to improve health. « Eating in Chile is considered an expense and should be an investment. »

Food delivery was the burning nail that many restaurants have grabbed during confinement and, for most, it will remain an alternative business route.

Germán Martitegui, from Tegui (Argentina), has admitted that he « never » considered it « perhaps because he was in the mold of the tasting menu », but remembering the food shipments his grandmother made 500 kilometers away when he studied and counting With the « worth » of his team, he took the step of making « Tegui accessible to people who could not afford it, » allowing him to connect « more with the people of Buenos Aires. »

With his sights set on a distant reopening, March 2021, and with fewer tourists, Martitegui is considering changes: « Many of our restaurants live on tourists and we miss the contact with our neighborhood and I don’t think we want to sacrifice it when we return We want to keep it up, but I still don’t know how. «

Likewise, Pilar Rodríguez, from Food & Wine Studio (Chile), considers it necessary to begin with because tourism will not arrive in the short term and it will be necessary « to see what the Chilean is going to want. » For the moment, he survives on his new food delivery service and believes that « not losing the connection with the local is vital at this time. »

The Spanish Nino Redruello will keep the ‘delivery’ promoted during the confinement under the Armando label and which has as a specialty the famous and enormous scallops of La Ancha (Madrid).

With this restaurant already open, and also the Fismulers in the capital and Barcelona, ​​the hotelier believes that « it is necessary to live up to these times in work dynamics and business adaptations » and that « it is not worth going back to the same before « because these experiences changed us all.

The Colombian Leonor Espinosa also created another brand to establish her home service, who wanted to make it clear that she did not offer Leo’s haute cuisine, but the one she cooked for her daughter or when she received family and friends at home, that’s why she called him My house in your house. However, it has maintained its commitment to local ingredients.

Elena Reygadas, from Rosetta (Mexico), also opted for a « simpler » meal to take home, a service that is not easy to implement, because it involves controlling delivery systems, telematic payments and other factors that she had to learn to drive.

He does not know if he will keep it in the future due to the complication of traffic in Mexico City, but he is clear that when Rosetta reopens he wants to « re-engage the local public. »

The Spanish Francis Paniego presented the experience of his reopens: that of the Tondeluna tapas restaurant (Logroño, northern Spain) and that of Echarren Tradition (Ezcaray, northern Spain). « You work out of this. You have to cook more than ever and give the client peace of mind and security; this is not solved by offers, but rather by offering good product, good cuisine and good service, and hygiene is seen. »

By Pilar Salas