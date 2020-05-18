The Government has assured thatwill promote gastronomic, cultural and inland tourism as part of the revival planHe is finalizing with the main agents in the sector, as indicated by the Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, during the telematic press conference in which he participated this Sunday.

The Executive thus intends“promote” and “animate” both Spanish tourists and those from neighboring countriesto make use of interior, gastronomic and cultural tourism as a “fundamental element”Looking ahead to the next summer vacation. However, Montero has warned that all these plans are subject to the health situation.

The revival plan that is being agreed with the agents of the sector will promote “safely”destinations that are “attractive” for all countriesand, on the other hand, it will promote inland tourism such as beaches and rural areas to “contribute together to one of the most important elements of wealth in the country”.

On the other hand, Montero has advanced that, once progress is made in de-escalation, it is on the Government’s agendacontrol the prices of flights to the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islandsto verify that there is no abuse for island residents.

The Executive thus intendscheck if the subsidized prices are respected, currently at 75%, to “prevent abusive situations from occurring” and so that it does not appear that, subsidizing what the Government subsidizes, users always pay a “fixed part”.

“All this was delayed by the pandemic, but inthe return to the new normality will be one of the subjects that must be addressed as a priority“the minister spokesman and head of the Treasury has added.

Sanitary corridors

On the other hand, the Health Minister, Salvador Illa, after being asked if Spain is considering enabling “sanitary corridors” to allow a revival of tourism, has assured that it isa “very important sector”.

Illa has stressed that the best way to take the sector into consideration is “taking the necessary measures to preserve the epidemic under control“He also added that the Executive is working” very intensively “with the European authorities to ensure that tourism activity can be reactivated” when possible. “

