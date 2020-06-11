Wednesday June 10, 2020

The now former player of Estudiantes de La Plata reported that at the age of 36 he decided to hang up his booties in the middle of the recess due to the coronavirus pandemic. The man from River expressed that “I made the decision with nostalgia but with joy, I was very happy at this stage as a professional.”

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and which keeps football stalled in much of the world, there are many players who are beginning to rethink their future. And one who decided to hang up his boots is Gastón Fernández, who announced that at 36 he is retiring from football.

The former striker from Universidad de Chile expressed that “it is difficult to start, many things come to mind. I’m more nervous than the day I debuted at the age of 19 in the Primera de River. I want to tell you that I am very happy for this stage that is ending. I have the peace of mind of having fulfilled my dream, the one that I set out to when I fell in love with the ball and that started when I was 5 years old ».

La ‘Gata’ added that “a lifetime behind the ball, with goals and dreams ahead. The fact of having been that footballer that I dreamed of so much, today gives me the tranquility and peace of being able to make this decision. I take it with nostalgia but with joy, I was very happy at this stage as a professional ».

The now former student of Estudiantes had words of thanks for his closest environment, so he indicated that “I want to greet my family, my old woman, who I am sure is suffering this decision because he was the person who accompanied me unconditionally throughout my race. To my sister and my grandparents. Without a doubt, my wife and my children, who were the ones who lived through the most difficult part, which is when things don’t work out and you can be nervous at home. Without their support, it would have been very difficult to have made the race I did ».

Fernández stated that «I want to close by giving a message to the youngest who are starting their careers today or at Inferiories. Sacrifice, passion, the desire to find a dream have to be alive every day. Fight for that dream. With love, with professionalism, with professionalism, everything has its reward at some point ».

The Avellaneda native defended River Plate, Racing, Monterrey, San Lorenzo, Tigres UANL, Portland Timbers and Grêmio, as well as ‘U’ and Estudiantes. With ‘Pincha’ he lived four periods, where he played 231 games, converted 48 goals and won the 2009 Libertadores and the 2010 Apertura.

❤️ Your happiness is ours, Cat. We are excited with you, once again, as in every game you defended our shirt. Let it be the beginning of a new cycle full of successes! 🙌 # GraciasPorLaG10ria 😺🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/oCNJaXXHXf – Students from La Plata (@EdelpOficial) June 10, 2020