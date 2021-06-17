Gastelum sees plenty of opportunity for Whittaker to beat Adesanya

Robert Whittaker | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

The middleweight of the UFC, Kelvin Gastelum says Robert Whittaker has a “real shot at winning back that middleweight title” from champion Israel Adesanya.

Gastelum has fought with both Whittaker and Adesanya, so you know exactly what both men bring. In the wake of Adesanya’s win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263, which improved his record as a UFC middleweight to a perfect 10-0, Next up for the 185lbs title fight appears to be Adesanya vs. Whittaker. And if you ask Gastelum what he thinks about that potential title fight, he thinks the chances are high that the champion will lose.

Speaking to reporters at UFC 263, Gastelum admitted that after he was beaten up by Whittaker during five rounds in April, he believes that “Bobby Knuckles” has a real chance to beat Adesanya.

“Rob made a big impression on me in that fight against me. Yes, if he fights like he did against me, he will have a real chance to regain that title middleweight, ”Gastelum said.

Since Whittaker lost his belt to Adesanya in October 2019, has won his last three fights in a row against Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Gastelum to re-emerge as the No. 1 contender in the middleweight division of the UFC. The fight against Gastelum, in particular, was a good showing for Whittaker as he showed that he is a highly resourceful mixed martial artist and that he is good wherever the fight goes.

It will be interesting to see what the rematch between Adesanya and Whittaker will look like. given that the first fight was a pretty clear win for “The Last Stylebender.” After seeing the way Whittaker ripped Gastelum apart in their last fight, it seems like the rematch between Whittaker and Adesanya will be much more competitive this time.

