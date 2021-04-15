Gastelum believes that beating Whittaker gives him revenge against Adesanya

With a string of viable contenders looking for an opportunity against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum believes that he and Robert Whittaker could have that opportunity.

“I think the winner of this fight gets a rematch with ‘Izzy,'” Gastelum said on Wednesday’s media day at UFC Apex.

Gastelum and Whittaker square off in the main fight of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 22 event at UFC Apex.

Kelvin entered the fight a month early when Paulo Costa was forced to withdraw from the fight. Gastelum says he was excited for the quick comeback after his February win over Ian Heinisch.

“There was no hesitation,” Gastelum said. “’Let’s do it,’ you know? I was just continuing with the last camp and I feel even better than what I did in February. I am a much better version of that. I’m a much better version than two years ago and I’m excited. “

Two years ago was the time Gastelum was supposed to challenge then-champion Whittaker for the UFC middleweight title. However, Robert withdrew just hours before the February 2019 fight after suffering an abdominal hernia that required emergency surgery.

“We went back and watched a lot of the movie and looked at all the strategies that we had put in place and incorporated them now and, you know, we made them even better,” Gastelum said.

After their opening fight was canceled, Gastelum faced Adesanya for an interim belt in April 2019. Israel was victorious in that matchup and then defeated Whittaker six months later to become the undisputed champion.

Now Gastelum and Whittaker are paired again, and on paper, the fight seems poised for entertainment. Both men have competed at the highest level and boast complete skills exciting enough that they have each earned multiple performance bonuses of $ 50,000. Gastelum believes that he is certainly going to have a lot of action.

“Two guys who are entering their prime,” Gastelum said. “Where he is very skilled, I think I have the skills to match him or be even better. Fighting fans can look forward to an enjoyable fight. Which is why I always liked this fight. I think the styles fit very well and it will be a really exciting fight. “

If Gastelum had beaten Whittaker in 2019, he would have walked away as the undisputed UFC champion. He doesn’t have that option this time, but Kelvin believes he can do the best he can. A win here, and he believes a rematch with Adesanya for the UFC title is his.