Gasquet praises Alcaraz: “He will be a very, very good player”

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image It must be one of the main trends in the Spanish evening. Your title in the Umag ATP 250 To inaugurate the showcase of the highest level – at just 18 years old – he moved the foundations in an environment that is concentrated almost exclusively on the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021. In that sense, Richard Gasquet, who suffered a resounding defeat by a double 6-2, was full of praise for his rival and stated: “Nadal is an absolutely incomparable, period player. No one can compare to him, but I am very clear that Alcaraz is going to be a very, very good player. He has very good technique. ”

In addition, he recognized that his rival was vastly superior and that he was a fair winner. “Alcaraz has played absolutely incredible tennis. He deserved to win,” he concluded at a press conference.